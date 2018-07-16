Fakhar ton  inspires another big Pakistan ODI win

FAKHAR Zaman’s unbeaten century lifted Pakistan to another comfortable ODI win over Zimbabwe, this time by nine wickets in Bulawayo on Monday.

Pakistan were rampant in the opening match of the series, bowling out the hosts for 107 after posting in excess of 300, and Zimbabwe were not a great deal better for their decision to bat first this time around.

Half-centuries for captain Hamilton Masakadza (59) and Peter Moor (50) at least contributed to a more respectable tally, but Pakistan chased down 194 all out with consummate ease.

Opener Fakhar (117 not out) proved the star turn, Imam-ul-Haq’s run out for 44 the only wicket to fall as victory was secured with 14 overs remaining.

Usman Khan (4-36) took little time to get the ball rolling and removed Brian Chari for a solitary run, before Chamu Chibhabha (7) departed shortly afterwards as Sarfraz Ahmed caught both openers.

Although Masakadza belatedly had the runs ticking over for Zimbabwe, Hasan Ali (3-32) got in on the act as Pakistan sped through the middle order.

It appeared as though the hosts would at least see out their innings with Moor chipping away, but a late collapse saw him depart shortly after Wellington Masakadza’s run out.

A second run out, of Tendai Chatara in the final over, ended Zimbabwe’s time with the bat and allowed Fakhar to come to the crease.

The 28-year-old smashed 16 fours and continued to push Pakistan on after Imam departed, bringing up a second ODI hundred off 109 balls.

Babar Azam (29) also ended the match unbeaten, but another poor Zimbabwe showing was capped as Donald Tiripano’s wide saw Pakistan over the line.