Jamaican chief justice allows E-Networks to Broadcast FIFA World Cup

(RELEASE) – Local cable provider E-Networks has secured rights to air the FIFA World Cup 2018 after Jamaican Chief Justice (CJ) B. Sykes yesterday ruled in its favour.

The CJ issued an injunction against the St Lucian-based owners of regional sports broadcasting network (SportsMax), International Media Content Ltd for several actions.

The first is restraining it (SportsMax) for 28 days from terminating a carriage Agreement entered into between E-Networks Inc. and IMC, whereby IMC granted E-Networks Inc. the exclusive cable television rights to broadcast the FIFA World Cup.

The second is the ordering of IMC to commence provision of the feed to the SportsMax World Cup Channel to E-Networks for 28 days.

The rights to broadcast the FIFA World Cup are held by DIRECTV which issued a memorandum advising that only IMC, in addition to it, could grant exclusive rights to authorise cable broadcasts of the World Cup in Guyana.

E-Networks paid IMC substantial sums to secure the exclusive cable broadcast rights of the World Cup from IMC, only to be told a few days before the scheduled broadcast that IMC may no longer u its agreement with E-Networks.

After it became apparent that IMC would not give E-Networks access to the World Cup feed, E-Networks immediately sought intervention of the court to prevent IMC from breaching its contracts, resulting in the Court’s order.

E-Networks is represented by Daniella Silvera, Kathryn Williams and Lisa Williams of Livingston, Alexander & Levy in Jamaica, and is led locally by Devindra Kissoon and Edward Luckhoo SC.