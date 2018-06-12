Community spirit alive in Tucville!

AIMING to transform the community of Tucville into a model ‘green community’, in keeping with President David Granger’s vision, residents have banded together to get the job done.

Tucville, or Trade Union Congress Ville, is celebrating its 50th Anniversary and is set to be transformed for the occasion. The enhancement of the community began on May 10 and when completed by this month-end, there will be a huge transformation in the community’s infrastructure.

Speaking to the Guyana Chronicle was Director of Sport and community member, Christopher Jones, who said that while he issued the call for the community enhancement, the residents responded with “tremendous support.”

This support was reflected in the first project engaged in, the creation of the community’s Welcome sign, which was erected on Go-Slow avenue and is close to completion.

Jones explained that the sign cost $187,000; of which $87,000 was for labour and the remaining amount was for the materials. The residents, with the requisite experience in the construction field, lent their labour and completely eradicated that cost while others shared their materials, reducing material costs.

Jones spoke highly of the communal spirit present and related that this remains pervasive in the other projects. Recently, the second project had been initiated with the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) lending a heavy-duty excavator to fix up the drains.

Jones also mentioned that he requested assistance from the Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson, for help with lights for the community. He has received a call from the minister’s office, but the number of lights Tucville will receive are still to be determined.

Another portion of the overarching enhancement is to furnish the community with benches and a fountain, all in an attempt to enhance its aesthetics.

The major opening of the community, once its infrastructure has been boosted by the end of June, will see the likes of Georgetown Mayor, Patricia Chase- Green; Former Georgetown Mayor, Hamilton Green; Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan; representative of the Trade Union Congress, Lincoln Lewis and possibly, President Granger.