CANU makes drug bust at Parika

The drugs were concealed in plastic gas bottles.

Five men are expected to appear at the  Leonora Magistrate’s Court today after quantities of  suspected cocaine and marijuana were found in a car at Parika, East Bank Essequibo last Wednesday .

According  to a release from the  Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU),  the suspected cocaine and marijuana were concealed in two blue plastic gas bottles in the trunk of a motor vehicle at the Parika Public Road.

Packets of the drugs which CANU seized.

The weight of the substances  were quantified as 80 kilograms of suspected cannabis and 13.812 kilograms of suspected cocaine.

The five men , Khamraj Lall, Marlon Lawrence, Rajendra Persaud, Cleve Thornhill, and Doodnauth Chattgroon are expected to be charged at the Leonora Magistrate’s court for the offence of Trafficking in Narcotics.

