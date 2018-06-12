CANU makes drug bust at Parika

Five men are expected to appear at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court today after quantities of suspected cocaine and marijuana were found in a car at Parika, East Bank Essequibo last Wednesday .

According to a release from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), the suspected cocaine and marijuana were concealed in two blue plastic gas bottles in the trunk of a motor vehicle at the Parika Public Road.

The weight of the substances were quantified as 80 kilograms of suspected cannabis and 13.812 kilograms of suspected cocaine.

The five men , Khamraj Lall, Marlon Lawrence, Rajendra Persaud, Cleve Thornhill, and Doodnauth Chattgroon are expected to be charged at the Leonora Magistrate’s court for the offence of Trafficking in Narcotics.