Guyana records 12 new COVID-19 cases

– Males account for 52% of total cases, Reg. 4 still the epicentre

HEALTH authorities here continue to warn against the callous disregard for control measures, as cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to climb, with the latest statistics showing the country recording 12 cases within the past 24 hours.

After going a week with little or no new cases of the disease, the country has recorded 23 cases in just 48 hours. And, authorities say the upward trend is likely to continue, unless Guyanese take precaution and adhere to the containment measures in place.

“If you are following the updates in the Caribbean and the rest of the world, you are aware by now that some of the countries that managed to stop the transmission have begun to report the emergence of new cases, a clear indication in most instances that persons have returned to the practices of life before COVID-19, with the relaxation of some measures instead of maintaining the practices that we must adapt in embracing living with COVID-19,” said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Shamdeo Persaud in a virtual COVID-19 update on Thursday.

He referred to Guyana’s imminent relaxation of some of the COVID-19 containment measures as part of a six-phase reopening plan, warning that Guyana must be wary of the effects of this action in countries which have done the same.

In sharing his advice, Dr. Persaud said, “We must use their lessons as a guide; worthy of note is the recognition that Guyana’s cases have never stopped climbing. We need you to understand that you are much more vulnerable than those countries that were able to reduce their cases.”

Testimony to Guyana’s situation are the 12 cases which were recorded after 42 COVID-19 tests were conducted between Wednesday and Thursday.

Health authorities have so far tested 2,048 persons, 1,865 of whom were negative and 183 positive. Of the 183 cases, 102 have recovered, 12 have lost their lives, while 69 are deemed active cases, and another 24 suspected cases.

According to a statistical analysis of the cases at hand, 52 per cent are males, and 48 per cent are females. And the age groups with the most cases are 20 to 29-year-olds; 30 to 39 year-olds; and 40 to 49-year-olds. Of that grouping, the 20-29 range has the highest number of cases, indicating that there needs to be a change in the behaviour of the young adult population especially men.

STRENGTHENING THE SYSTEM

Health authorities here continue to work towards strengthening the healthcare system to respond to COVID-19 on a long-term basis. The potential and existing activities are part of a plan to have a comprehensive COVID-19 health network, whereby patients across the country’s 10 administrative regions will be able to access these services.

Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) is still the epicentre of the disease, and there are a number of communities outside of Georgetown which have recorded cases.

Among communities on the East Coast Demerara (ECD) where cases have been recorded are: Atlantic Gardens, Friendship, Golden Grove, Good Hope, Lusignan, Plaisance, and Strathspey, while among those on the East Bank Demerara (EBD) are: Diamond, Grove, Land of Canaan, Providence, and Timehri.

Dr. Persaud said Region Four has 56 per cent of the cases, while Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) has 16 per cent; and Region One (Barima-Waini) 13 per cent. The other five regions which recorded cases account for 15 per cent of the total number of cases.

ESPECIALLY WORRYING

The situation is especially worrying in Region One, where all 12 of the new cases were recorded. This, Dr. Persaud said, represents a 100 per cent increase in cases for that region.

“We continue to plead with our residents in the hinterland communities to act responsibly; your health as well as that of your family is at great risk, for studies have shown that for every person that is positive, approximately three persons will be infected by that individual,” the CMO said.

He advised persons that who experience symptoms of the disease to seek medical attention immediately, so that the essential care and treatment can be provided.

The CMO pleaded with persons to either call the hotlines, or use the mobile units or one of the COVID-19 facilities if they are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, or if they have been in contact with someone who tested positive.

“Fellow Guyanese, the Ministry of Public Health continues to implore you to take stock of your actions. Our numbers indicate very clearly that our behaviour is still out-of-order. We are in COVID times, and so it requires COVID behaviour adjustment. Handwashing, wearing a mask, and practising physical distancing,” Dr. Persaud advised.

As everyone is by now aware, COVID-19 remains a serious issue, not just here in Guyana, but globally as well, and, according to global statistics, there are eight million cases of COVID-19, with over 440,000 deaths. And, with no approved treatment or cure, there is no assurance that persons will survive after contracting the disease. In the absence of approved medications, governments and authorities across the world have employed a number of preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease.