ExxonMobil Qatar GM to head Guyana operations

—- Henson receives new appointment

PRESIDENT of ExxonMobil Guyana, Rod Henson, will be leaving Guyana for Houston,Texas in the coming months to take up a new appointment as ExxonMobil’s new Vice-president of Wells with responsibility for all drilling activities around the world.

He will be replaced by current President and General Manager for ExxonMobil Qatar Limited, Alistair Routledge, whom Henson has described as “well suited’ for the job, given his years of experience heading up ExxonMobil’s Qatar operations.

A release on Wednesday noted that Henson was assigned to Guyana in 2017 and worked in several countries during his 30-year career. He presided over a number of important operational milestones, including the production of Guyana’s first oil in December 2019.

From times past to now, ExxonMobil Guyana has grown from 21 employees in 2017 to 156 at the end of the first quarter of 2020, more than 55 percent of whom are Guyanese.

More than 4,200 people now support ExxonMobil Guyana activities, and 2,200 are Guyanese. Since 2015, more than GY $52 billion has been spent directly with Guyanese suppliers for a variety of services, ranging from foodstuff to engineering.

“This has been the best and most rewarding job I have ever had,” said Henson in a speech. “Guyana is a great country with amazing people, and I was privileged to have an awesome team that made my time here truly rewarding.”