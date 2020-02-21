Smooth start as Disciplined Services members vote early

Voting by members of the Disciplined Services commenced early on Friday as hundreds of eligible voters, voted early at polling stations across the country.

Over 8,000 members of the Disciplined Services and 83 non-resident electors are set to cast their votes today at ahead of the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

Police Commissioner, Leslie James told reporters at Eve Leary, that there were no complaints from police ranks about the process.He said the Guyana Police Force is a disciplined organisation and as such, ranks went out early to vote.

President David Granger, who visited the Guyana Defence Force at Camp Ayanganna to observe the process early on Friday, noted that he was satisfied with proceedings there.He said he was told the polling started on time.”There were no hitches,”he said, noting that he spoke with observers and that he was satisfied.

At Anna Regina, voting at the police station commenced early as long lines of army and police ranks awaited their turns to vote.Guyana Chronicle’s correspondent Indrawattie Natram reported that there were no complaints from voters at the polling place there.It was noted that the mood at the Suddie Police station was also quiet and voting there also commenced early.

At Linden,the mood was also quiet and Police Commander Hugh Winter was among the group of eligible voters who voted early on Friday.

At Fort Wellington, police ranks from the police station there as well as those from the Weldaad and the Blairmont Police Station voted early in the morning.

Reports are that more than 50% all eligible voters at the polling place at the Fort Wellington Police station voted by 0900hrs on Friday.At the Mahaicony Police Station more than 70% of eligible voters, voted around the same time on Friday.

At the Central Police Station at New Amsterdam, long lines of police ranks could be seen by 0700hrs and reports are the process there went smooth.

Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM),Retired Justice Claudette Singh visited the GDF base at Camp Seweyo on Friday morning to observe the process there.

As regards the ballot distribution,GECOM has noted that there will be 47 ballots for Region One; 282 for Region Two; 1,482 for Region Three; 5,324 for Region Four; 976 for Region Five; 1,328 for Region Six; 61 for Region Seven; 17 for Region Eight; 29 for Region Nine; and 680 for Region 10.

The ballot officers for the disciplined services are Roxanne Ramdyhaw Lewi for the GDF; Nardeo Persaud for the GPF; and Onicia Bynoe for the GPS.