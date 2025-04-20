1,000 core homes, more economic opportunities to enhance lives in Region Nine –President Ali announces

President Irfaan Ali on Saturday revealed plans to build at least 1,000 core homes across Region Nine (Upper Takutu- Upper Essequibo) if the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) is elected for a second term in office.

“In our next term in government, we are going to expand the housing project and core homes project in Region Nine. We have to build at least 1,000 of those core homes across Region Nine,” the President stated during his visit to Yupukari Village on Saturday.

During one of his many meetings with residents on Saturday, President Ali highlighted numerous programmes which have benefited Region Nine. He spoke about the rainwater harvesting tanks that will be given to 516 households, ensuring every family can harness rainwater from their improved roofs.

The President also hinted at developing a housing scheme in Kaicumbay. “I have asked the Minister of Housing to take note of this and to see how we can support this because in our next term in government, we are going to expand housing support and the core homes project in Region Nine,” the President said.

President Ali declared that the region is no longer shackled by the broken promises and neglect of the political opposition, as he highlighted the renewed wave of development and government support now flowing into the region. He contrasted this with what he described as a grim and stagnant period under the former APNU+AFC administration — a time when critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and transportation were left to deteriorate without meaningful intervention.

“So, you have a friend, a trusted friend, in the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government, you have in the People’s Progressive Party/Civic government, our commitment to hard work, our dedication to service, our servanthood leadership that seeks to always put the people first. You are the centre of development. So, as we continue to work together, as we continue to build together, always know you have a reliable partner in the People’s Progressive Party/Civic,” the Head of State noted.

Dodging accountability

With the opposition possessing a track record characterised by placing hardships on the backs of citizens, President Ali said this is the reason they dodge accountability.

“When you ask them (APNU+AFC) about all that took place in their latest version of being in government, you know what their response is? ‘Don’t bother with the past, let’s worry about the future.’ They have no basis, no grounding. They have no principle on which they can report on their report card in government.”

The President touted the PPP government’s accomplishments but shifted focus to the future, urging citizens to share their ideas for the next five years.

“We believe in the power of the people, the power of the ideas that come from the people, that power is what brings the greatest community development, and that is the philosophy of the People’s Progressive Party. The APNU+AFC never give you a dime every day. The PPP is at the grind,” President Ali told the residents.

Rock of Guyana

President Ali recalled the many ways in which Amerindian communities were disrespected and sidelined under the APNU+AFC administration. In contrast, he emphasised that under the PPP government, Amerindians are not only being empowered with real opportunities but are also witnessing tangible development in their villages.

He said: “You are the rock of this nation, you are the foundation, you are the first people, and you deserve the highest and greatest of respect and regards. That is why, continuously, we’ll invest in you.”

Speaking on the strides in education, President Ali highlighted that under the PPP government, teacher training has significantly expanded, with over 473 teachers currently undergoing training in the region alone.

“It is not by accident that you now have 473 teachers who are under training. It is because of the investments we have made to ensure that your children have access to secondary education that gives them the basis on which they can now enter the teaching profession,” he said.

President Ali also underscored the PPP government’s commitment to ensuring full access to education for all, highlighting it as a cornerstone of national development. He shared a heartfelt moment following the commissioning of the Katoka Secondary School, reflecting on the transformative impact such institutions have on remote communities.

“What touched me is that two young girls came up and said, ‘Mr. President, we can now dream of being doctors without fear, because we can now do science in this secondary school.’ And I always tell the young people, don’t take this for granted,” President Ali noted.

He also highlighted that hundreds within the region are being trained in the health sector to become community health workers, nursing assistants, medical laboratory technicians, etc.