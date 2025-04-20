Region Nine gets massive infrastructural boost with over $7B worth of bridges

The PPP/C government officially commissioned more than $7.7 billion in bridges between Lethem in Region Nine and Linden in Region Ten, drastically improving connectivity and paving the way for economic growth in the areas.

The bridges were declared opened by Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill on Saturday. A total of 45 bridges were constructed as part of the transformative Kurupukari to Lethem and Mabura Hill to Kurupukari projects. Together, these projects

have provided a link between Northern Brazil and the Atlantic Ocean through Port Georgetown. Further, the Linden to Lethem road-link has greatly reduced travel time for commuters and unlocked opportunities, including agriculture and tourism.

Speaking at one of the ribbon-cutting ceremonies, the Prime Minister said that the event signals the PPP/C administration’s steadfast vision in not only bridging the infrastructural and developmental divide between the coastland and hinterland, but in creating a fully connected Guyana, where every region is recognised as a vital stakeholder in the nation’s growth and prosperity.

“We see this moment as a signal that the old days of division between Guyana’s coastland and hinterland are over. It is a declaration that development is for all, and it is a commitment to build, connect, and elevate every community and every one of our people’s futures in Guyana.”

The Prime Minister noted that the bridges will serve far more than transportation needs. He said that the 45 bridges are part of a broader national infrastructure programme designed to enhance economic opportunities, social integration, and access to essential services for hinterland communities.

“This initiative will develop our economic infrastructure, connecting businesses, schools, hospitals, farms, and families.” More than $12.9 billion is allocated for the corridor in 2025, while a total of $209 billion has been earmarked nationally to advance roads and bridges. Complementary projects

underway across the country include the Linden to Mabura Hill Road, new bridges over the Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara rivers, and major highways linking communities from Palmyra to Moleson Creek and Ogle to Eccles.

“These projects are the firm foundation of a fully connected Guyana,” Prime Minister Phillips affirmed. “We are bridging our future by creating access and opening up opportunities.”

He also underscored the broader transformation unfolding under the PPP/C Administration, referencing Guyana’s record-breaking 43.6% GDP growth in 2024 and a 13.1% expansion in the non-oil economy—achievements driven by deliberate policy and people-centred governance.

“We are seeing the effects already—Guyana is now among the fastest-growing economies on Earth. But we’re not letting that growth pass by our people—it is reaching them through roads, homes, jobs, and better wages.”

In reinforcing the ruling administration’s commitment to inclusive development, the Prime Minister also pointed to major investments in Amerindian communities, including the disbursement of over $9.5 billion from carbon credit revenues to fund more than 800 locally-driven projects.

“Regardless of where you live in this country, every child deserves the same chance, every business must have the same access, and every family must have the same hope.” He also credited the leadership of His Excellency, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, for prioritising infrastructure development as a tool for sustainability, job creation, and national transformation.

“In every region, our promises are all coming to fruition. This is progress with purpose and as we move forward, we are ensuring that no one is left behind.” The commissioning was attended by regional officials, engineers, community leaders and residents.