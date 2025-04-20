‘A joyful people must be a responsible people’-President Ali says in Easter message

See below a message from His Excellency, President Irfaan Ali, on the occasion of Easter:

My Fellow Guyanese at home and in the diaspora,

A blessed and joyous Easter to each and every one of you!

At this time of the year, we join our Christian brothers and sisters across the country and around the world in celebrating the most sacred and central event in their faith — the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. Easter is not simply a holy day on the Christian calendar; it is the defining moment of Christian belief — the victory of life over death and of hope over despair.

The message of Easter is one of ultimate triumph. Christians believe that through His crucifixion, Jesus Christ bore the burden of humanity’s sins, and by His resurrection, He broke the bonds of death, offering redemption and new life to all. It is this belief that inspires unshakable hope, renews faith, and calls on the faithful to live lives marked by love, sacrifice, and compassion.

And so, Easter is a time of great rejoicing — a time to lift up hearts in praise, a time to reflect deeply on the power of renewal, and a time to embrace the promise of better days.

In Guyana, Easter is not only a religious celebration but also a cultural tradition embraced by all — Christians and non-Christians alike. Across our beautiful country, families gather, children fly colorful kites, and communities come alive with the sights and sounds of joy. Easter in Guyana is a season of happiness.

We fly our kites high to remind ourselves of the risen Christ. We picnic with loved ones in the spirit of unity and togetherness. We cheer on the excitement of the Lethem Rodeo and delight in the fun of the Bartica Regatta. Our beaches, parks, and open spaces become arenas of laughter, music, and merriment. Yes — Easter in Guyana is special.

But even as we celebrate and revel in the joy of the season, let us not forget the importance of safety. Whether we are on the road, at the river, in the hinterland, or in the heart of Georgetown, let us be careful. Let us be respectful. Let us look out for one another. A joyful people must also be a responsible people. Let us seek to use our roads and waterways in a safe manner.

Let us also continue to cultivate the values that hold us together: love for neighbor, kindness in action, and respect for differences. These are the values that have sustained us through both good and bad times. These are the values that will carry us forward.

For in our diversity, we find our strength. And in our unity, we find our power.

Let this Easter be a reminder that we are all part of one great Guyanese family — one people, one nation, with one destiny. Regardless of our faith, our background, or our geography, we all want a better future for our children, our families, and our country.

And that future is within our reach. As a nation, we are moving steadily and confidently toward the goal of shared prosperity. But prosperity must be more than wealth — it must be peace of mind, dignity in living, fairness in opportunity, and hope in every household. That kind of prosperity comes not just from economic growth, but from social cohesion — from the everyday choices we make to treat one another with dignity and care.

So, as we fly our kites and share our meals, as we worship in our churches and relax on our beaches, let us do so with hearts full of gratitude — and with a renewed commitment to building a Guyana that is safe, strong, and united.

Let this Easter not only be a season of celebration, but a time of reflection and rededication. Together, we can rise.

On behalf of the Government and people of Guyana, and myself and family, I wish peace, love, and joyful fellowship to all during this Easter season.

Happy Easter!