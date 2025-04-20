‘They ignore 30,000 success stories to chase one complaint’

—Dr. Jagdeo blasts attempts to discredit gov’t

GENERAL Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, has taken aim at the political opposition and its affiliates for their deliberate attempts to distort the reality of the progress being made under the PPP government, particularly in housing, education, and public empowerment.

“While critics distort, the PPP delivers,” Dr. Jagdeo declared during a recent press conference at Freedom House.

Responding to a question from the Guyana Chronicle about the ongoing efforts by detractors to bury the government’s accomplishments in public investment, Dr. Jagdeo made it clear that these tactics are nothing new, and the PPP remains focused on facts, results, and meeting the real needs of the people, despite the noise.

“It’s difficult. It’s a constant battle because they have this negative industry…For example, the 30,000 persons who got the GOAL Scholarship will never be interviewed. They will find one person of the 30,000 who has some problems and then highlight that and make that the prevailing condition,” the General Secretary said.

The Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) programme, launched in 2021, provides fully funded scholarships for thousands of Guyanese citizens to pursue online undergraduate certificate, diploma, and degree and postgraduate studies (postgraduate certificate, diploma, master’s and PhDs) in various disciplines.

Dr. Jagdeo, who also serves as Guyana’s Vice President, then turned his focus to the housing sector — an area he says the opposition has no moral ground to critique. He noted that they’re criticising a housing policy when theirs, both past and present, is virtually non-existent.

Since returning to office, the PPP government has made housing a top priority, particularly for low- and middle-income families. A range of strategic initiatives have been rolled out to accelerate housing development nationwide, ensuring more Guyanese families can own a home.

Dr. Jagdeo proudly noted that the government is well on its way to surpassing its ambitious target of distributing 50,000 house lots before the end of 2025 — a clear demonstration of delivery over rhetoric. He added that he continues to urge party activists and supporters to spread the word about the thousands of families whose lives have been transformed through the PPP’s housing push.

He also focused on public empowerment and, more pointedly, the assistance provided to small contractors.

“People got scholarships, they got a house lot, they might get a contract, they get their NIS issue fixed. They may not get all of the things at once, but they’re getting help. They got their road in front of their yard fixed, things that they had been waiting for years. They might not get the NIS, and the road, and the house lot, and the job all at once. But they’re getting help in one form or another, and this is largely because of our approach,” Jagdeo said.