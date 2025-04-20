Rupununi Ranchers’ Rodeo: Where grit, tradition, and spectacle collide

By Naomi Parris in Lethem

LETHEM came alive once again as the annual Rupununi Ranchers Rodeo brought thunder to the savannahs during the Easter weekend.

This highly-anticipated event, which showcases the skills and traditions of the region’s ranchers and vaqueros, drew thousands of spectators, from locals to tourists eager to witness the raw talent, daring feats, and cultural pride of Guyana’s ranching communities.

From its modest beginnings decades ago, the Rupununi Rodeo has evolved into a major national event, showcasing not just the skills of cowboys and cowgirls, but also celebrating the vibrant traditions of the country’s Indigenous Peoples.

With the midday sun blazing, the rodeo officially began on Saturday with a parade through the capital town, setting the tone for a weekend filled with thrilling action and unforgettable moments. Traffic along the main roads of the town came to a halt as horseback riders led a parade to the Triple ‘R’ Rodeo Ground, where the action happens. Patrons lined the streets and followed suit, braving the elements for the weekend’s premiere event.

THE CHAOS BEGINS: WILD-COW MILKIN’

The festivities got off to a rip-roaring start with the ever-entertaining wild-cow milking competition. It’s as wild as it sounds; teams of brave cowboys wrestled untamed cattle in a bid to extract even a splash of milk into their respective pails.

The event is messy, unpredictable, and downright hilarious, but it also requires remarkable coordination, fearlessness, and grit.

For many, it’s a fitting opener that captures the spirit of the rodeo: Raw, real, and rooted in ranching tradition.

HOLD ON TIGHT: RIBBON-ROPING ELECTRIFIES THE ARENA

Among the standout events was the ribbon-roping competition, a crowd favourite for its high-energy and collaborative challenge.

Here, the cowboys ‘lasso’ the charging cattle while their female teammates perform the daring task of retrieving ribbons tied to the animals’ thrashing tails. It’s not just a test of speed and skill, but of pure nerve and flawless timing.

“Hold on to your hats!” became the unofficial slogan as the crowd watched with bated breath. The teamwork between the cowboys and cowgirls was on full display, highlighting the essential role that both cowboys and cowgirls play in Rupununi ranch life.

With each successful ribbon grab, cheers erupted from the grandstands, celebrating not just the success of the competitors, but the unity and heritage of the region.

MORE THAN JUST SPORT: A CULTURAL SHOWCASE

The rodeo features a full slate of traditional and modern rodeo activities, from bareback riding to bull riding, and even competitions for children.

It’s a true family event, with something for everyone, from adrenaline junkies to cultural enthusiasts.

But the rodeo isn’t just about the thrills. It’s a chance for Rupununi residents and visitors alike to reconnect with a way of life that’s deeply intertwined with the land. Traditional foods, music, dances, and crafts are showcased throughout the weekend, offering a complete cultural immersion into the ranching lifestyle of southern Guyana.

ECONOMIC AND TOURISM BOOST

The event has become a cornerstone of Guyana’s unique tourism experience, attracting visitors from across the country and neighbouring Brazil. Hotels and guesthouses in Lethem see full occupancy months in advance, while local vendors benefit from the influx of visitors.

According to the Chairperson of the Rupununi Livestock Producers Association (RLPA), the organising agency of the Rodeo, Kyle Joseph, the event contributes significantly to local economic development, and provides a platform for small businesses to thrive.

“There has been so much happening, like construction-wise, people putting together their businesses, people advertising their new tour packages,” Joseph told the Sunday Chronicle.

The rodeo is not only bigger each year, but also more polished, offering improved facilities and newer activities without losing its grassroots charm.

“It’s far-reaching,” Joseph said, noting that the rodeo is now mirroring major festivals like Coachella.

A LIVING LEGACY

Back in 1952, locals began casually gathering at the Tabatinga airstrip to race. Over time, larger groups of residents started organising annual roundups. These events gradually evolved, eventually giving rise to the rodeo tradition that continued to grow and develop through the years.

The Rupununi Ranchers’ Rodeo is more than an event; it’s a living testament to the endurance, pride, and vibrant culture of Guyana’s ranching communities. As the dust settles, and the cattle calm, what remains is a deep sense of respect for the ranchers who keep this legacy alive, year after year.

Whether you’re drawn by the thrill of the chase, the rich cultural expression, or the bonds of community that unite the savannahs, one thing is clear: The Rupununi Rodeo is an experience like no other. And if you missed it this year, just know, it’ll be even bigger next time.