Guyana to unveil draft trade strategy by mid next year

BY mid-2020, Guyana is expected to have a draft Trade Strategy in place that reflects its national development vision. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAF), aims to develop a strategy that takes into account current developments in the domestic economy, as well as in the multilateral trading system.

Just recently, Professor Craig VanGrasstek of the John F. Kennedy School of Government, at Harvard University, held discussions with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings, and the Foreign Secretary, Carl Greenidge, on the on-going efforts to update Guyana’s National Trade Strategy. The meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is expected that by mid-2020, Professor VanGrasstek will provide a broad trade strategy document that reflects Guyana’s national development vision. He assisted in the preparation of the current strategy, which was completed in 2003.