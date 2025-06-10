News Archives
GDF drawn in group ‘B’ for 2025 CFU Club shield
Flashback! The GDF won the sixth season of the Elite League last year that qualified them for the 2025 CFU Club Shield
THE Guyana Defence Force FC, winners of last year’s Elite League, have been drawn in group ‘B’ for the 2025 edition of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Club shield, set for Trinidad and Tobago.
The Guyanese team joins Moca FC (Dominican Repbulic), SV Britannia (Aruba), St Paul’s United Strikers SC (St. Kits and Nevis), AS Étoile de Matoury (French Guiana) and Paradise FC International (Grenada) following Monday’s draw.

General Secretary Camara David conducted the draw.
Group ‘A’ has AS Capoise (Haiti), Academia Quintana (Puerto Rico), SV Real Rincon (Bonaire), Academy Eagles FC (Turks and Caicos Islands), La Clery Football League (Saint Lucia) and Rovers SC (US Virgin Islands).
Group ‘C’ has Police FC (Trinidad), SV Transvaal (Suriname), All Saints United FC (Antigua and Barbuda), Weymouth Wales FC (Barbados), SCSA Eagles (Sint Maarten), Wolues FC (British Virgin Islands).

Group ‘D’ has Arnett Gardens FC (Jamaica), Club Franciscain (Martinique), Scholars International SC (Cayman Islands), Dublanc FC (Dominica), AC Port of Spain (Trinidad) and Docs United (Anguilla).
Of the 24 teams, the top two will advance to the Concacaf Caribbean cup.

The seventh edition of the competition will take place from July 26 to August 3 in the Twin-Island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
The Swiss-format Group Stage runs from July 26 to 29.

The four group winners will advance to the semifinals on August 1.
The third-place match and the championship match are on August 3.
Group ‘D’ contenders Arnett Gardens FC are the defending champions.

