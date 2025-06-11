Umpires Gaffaney, Illingworth to officiate in WTC Final

THE International Cricket Council have announced the match officials for the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025, set to take place at Lord’s from today.

Chris Gaffaney of New Zealand and England’s Richard Illingworth will serve as the on-field umpires for the final.

The highly anticipated clash will see South Africa take on Australia in the culmination of a fiercely contested two-year Test cycle for the mace.

Illingworth, who was also part of the officiating team in the 2021 and 2023 finals, continues his consistent presence in marquee Test matches. He is also the current ICC Umpire of the Year, having won the David Shepherd Trophy for the fourth time in 2024.

Gaffaney had partnered with Illingworth in officiating last year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final, and also officiated in the WTC 2023 final between India and Australia.

Illingworth will be making history in the Ultimate Test, having stood as an on-field umpire for all the three World Test Championship finals.

Richard Kettleborough, also from England, who has officiated in the finals of several marquee ICC events, including the Men’s Cricket World Cup and the Champions Trophy has been appointed as the TV umpire, after having played the same role in the WTC 2021 final between India and New Zealand.

India’s Nitin Menon has been named as the fourth umpire for the contest, marking his debut in a World Test Championship final, after having served as the TV umpire for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final in 2021.

The match will be overseen by experienced Indian match referee Javagal Srinath. (ICC Media)