Ambrose bemoans Windies struggle but believes structural change could turn the tide

WHILE lamenting the current state of West Indies cricket, legendary fast bowler Sir Curtly Ambrose firmly believes the Caribbean side can reclaim its former glory, but only if the right structures are put in place and the right people are involved to guide the next generation.

Ambrose pointed out that each series loss is a reminder of the decline of a once-mighty cricketing force. Though West Indies have twice won the T20 World Cup since, Ambrose argued that they have struggled for the consistency and competitiveness that defined their dominant era of the late 20th century.

“It’s very, very difficult because coming from the West Indies, we are so accustomed to winning, and every time we turn up to play, everyone expects us to win. Sadly, it’s not that anymore, and for me it’s really tough because I am so accustomed to seeing us winning and ruling the world,” Ambrose told The Royal Gazette.

Ambrose, who retired in 2000 with 405 Test wickets and 225 one-day international scalps, reflected on an era when West Indies cricket commanded global respect. Now, he admits it is painful to witness the team languish outside the world’s top three.

“Every team in world sport goes through a phase where you lose great players, and then you rebuild and become a dominant force again. But sadly, for about two decades, we have really been struggling and can’t seem to get out of that deep hole,” he said.

“It’s really frustrating for me as a former cricketer and hard to watch our beloved West Indies team not in the top three in the world. Everywhere I go, people ask me the same question, ‘When is the West Indies team coming back?’ Ambrose stated.

Even the style of play, Ambrose said, has changed too.

“We played a different kind of cricket back then—exciting—and people loved that. We still have some exciting players now, but sadly we can’t string enough victories together, and that’s frustrating to watch and really sad,” the outspoken personality declared.

According to Ambrose, a key factor behind the decline is the rise of lucrative T20 franchise cricket, which is often prioritised by modern players over international representation.

“Lots of players today are gravitating towards T20 cricket because it’s lucrative. You can’t really blame the players because one injury can end your career, so I have no problem with players trying to make themselves financially secure for the future,” he said.

“But at the same time, representing your country should be top priority. You must try and find a balance. Most players today just gravitate towards T20 franchises and can’t be bothered with Test cricket, but it’s just the way of the world,” Ambrose added.

Ambrose takes immense pride in the West Indies’ rich legacy, a tradition he worked hard to uphold during his career.

“When Sir Vivian Richards, Desmond Haynes, Gordon Greenidge, Jeff Dujon, and Malcolm Marshall left, we wanted to continue that tradition of West Indies cricket for as long as we could.

Then I retired in 2000, and my good friend Courtney Walsh left in 2001. Since then we’ve been going downhill. We still can’t seem to get out of that deep hole, and I don’t think in my lifetime we’ll ever see those glory years again in West Indies cricket,” Ambrose opined.

Yet Ambrose is not without hope.

“Having said that, I still believe that if you put certain things in place and get certain personnel involved, especially past greats to help nurture these young talents, we can get back to our competitive ways and be a force again in world cricket. But some things have to change,” Ambrose, who is a Level 3 certified coach, ended. (Sportsmax)