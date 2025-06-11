Joseph among early nominees for Big Bash League Overseas Player Draft

WEST Indies pacer Shamar Joseph is among the early nominations for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) Overseas Player Draft scheduled for June 19.

The Guyanese quick is among fellow pacers Shaheen Afridi of Pakistan and New Zealand duo Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson looking to be selected.

Other Pakistani stars like Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan have also thrown their name in the hat while England’s Alex Hales and Sam Curran are also among the nominations.

If selected, this will be Joseph’s first time taking part in Australia’s biggest T20 showcase after he went unsold in last year’s draft.

England’s Heather Knight, India’s Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey and Pakistan captain Fatima Sana are among the featured players in the Women’s Big Bash League draft pool.

Clubs will build their squads through draft picks and retention options, with the Brisbane Heat holding the top men’s draft pick.

Over 600 overseas players have put their names forward for the men’s and women’s leagues. (Sportsmax).