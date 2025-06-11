Tagore Memorial Secondary School continues to benefit from ‘Project Cricket Gear’

TAGORE Memorial Secondary School, No.63 Village, Upper Corentyne, Berbice, has once again benefitted from “Project Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana.

The school was the recipient of one gear bag, three thigh pads, two pairs of batting gloves, two bats, six balls, one pair of batting pads, four bat rubbers, one box and one mallet.

The gear items were donated by Dr Dhar Ramdehal, in honour of his late father, Isardat Ramdehal. The late Ramdehal was a teacher at the school. The donation was coordinated by Derek Kallicharran, a former West Indies ‘B’ all-rounder and was facilitated by the initiative done jointly by Anil Beharry of Guyana and Kishan Das of the USA.

Long serving cricket administrator, Vemen Walter handed over the gear to Ramona Dyal, Headmaster (ag) in the presence of Basdeo Seenauth of the Physical Education Department and students. Dyal expressed gratitude for the gear and indicated that it will surely enhance the already vibrant cricket section with the aim of producing rounded students.

Total cricket related items received/purchased so far: $630,000 in cash, 13 coloured cricket uniforms, one set of stumps, two trophies, 35 pairs of cricket shoes, 38 pairs of batting pads, 47 cricket bats, 42 pairs of batting gloves, 29 thigh pads, three pairs of wicket-keeping pads, six arm guards, two chest pads, two boxes, 14 gear bags, 13 bat rubbers, seven helmets, one fiber glass bat, one pair of floppy hat, one pair of inners, 16 boxes and four of white cricket balls, 13 boxes of red cricket balls, one bat cone and 28 footballs.

To date, 99 players from all three counties of Guyana have benefitted directly from cash, eight gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, 35 bats, four boxes, six helmets, 37 pairs of cricket shoes, 21 pairs of batting pads, 25 thigh pads, one bat grip, 39 pairs of batting gloves, one pair of wicket-keeping pads and four pairs of wicket-keeping gloves with one pair of inners.

Anyone interested in contributing can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.