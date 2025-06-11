Hope, Carty to bolster Windies’ batting unit for Test series against Australia

…Kevlon Anderson has been given a maiden call up

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, (CMC) – West Indies white-ball captain Shai Hope and ODI batting sensation Keacy Carty are set to make their return to Test cricket in the highly anticipated series against Australia at home later this month.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has named both Hope and Carty in a 16-member squad to face the Aussies in a three-match series starting June 25 at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Hope, who recently turned down the opportunity to be Test captain, last played a Test match for West Indies in 2021 against Sri Lanka at Galle.

He has played 38 Tests and scored 1726 runs at an average of 25.01, with two centuries and 50s.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Carty has played five Test matches since making his debut against South Africa last year.

Brandon King, a member of the white-ball squad, is set to make his Test debut, while fellow opener John Campbell also makes his return to the squad.

All-rounder Kevlon Anderson has been given a maiden call up to the senior team following a string of impressive performances in the Regional Four-Day competition, along with pacer Johann Layne, a 21-year-old product of the West Indies Academy, who claimed 63 first-class wickets in 17 matches.

Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, and Shamar Joseph headline the fast-bowling attack, which will be without the services of veteran pacer Kemar Roach who has not been included in the squad.

It will be the first Test series in charge for Roston Chase with Jomel Warrican as his deputy.

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy said he was excited about the team’s exciting new additions.

“We analyzed what the top teams in the world are doing and what is needed for us to bridge the gap.

“We have identified a direction, along with the group of players and resources to give us the best advantage as we seek to take the team up ladder and challenge the best in the world,” Sammy said.

“I’m excited about the inclusion of young prospect Kevlon Anderson, who comes in after solid seasons in our domestic competitions to help provide stability in the top order, while the return of Shai Hope is welcomed, given his consistency in white-ball cricket.

“Brandon King’s inclusion fits a role we have identified that needs special focus to take our team to those closer to the top of the rankings,” he further added.

Sammy also asked for patience from the fans, assuring them that they could look forward to an exciting brand of cricket.

“I am truly looking forward to this series because we want to start off strongly and make our home turf a fortress during this cycle, while having our passionate and proud fans behind us.

“The matches will be challenging, but I believe in this core of players, and they are eager to wear the maroon and make our fans happy,” Sammy said.

Squad for Australia Test series

WEST INDIES: Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican (vice-captain), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.

MANAGEMENT: Daren Sammy (head coach), Rawle Lewis (manager), Floyd Reifer (assistant coach), Ravi Rampaul (assistant coach), Rayon Griffith (assistant coach), Dr. Denis Byam (physiotherapist), Ronald Rogers (strength and conditioning coach), Darc Browne (massage therapist), Avenesh Seetaram (team analyst), Jerome Foster (content and media officer).

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE

1st Test: June 25-29 at Kensington Oval, Barbados

2nd Test: July 3-7 at National Stadium, Grenada

3rd Test: July 12-16 at Sabina Park, Jamaica DAY/NIGHT