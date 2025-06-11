Baldeo (100 not out), Itwaru (66) ensure GTA Storm return to winning ways

DEFENDING Ontario Masters Softball Cricket Clubs (OMSCC) Over-50 champions GTA Storm returned to winning ways last Saturday with a resounding 55-run victory over Ramblers Rampage in the third round of this year’s tournament, played at the St Teresa Catholic School ground, Toronto, Canada.

Led by a pugnacious unbeaten century from Ian “Russian” Baldeo and a supporting knock of 66 from Ken Itwaru, GTA Storm romped to an impressive 195 for one in their allotted 20 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat on a sunlit Saturday afternoon against a depleted Ramblers Rampage attack.

Despite playing with only eight players, Ramblers Rampage made a spirited reply before succumbing to 140 all out in 15.1 overs.

Baldeo, who blasted three fours and 10 huge sixes in his knock, shared an opening stand of 182 with Itwaru who’s 66 was decorated with five fours and four sixes, achieved the landmark off the last ball of the innings after losing his partner in the 19th over.

It was Baldeo’s second consecutive major score against the same opponents after smashing 91 against them at Dean Park last year in a losing cause after a boundary-studded unbeaten 114 from debutant Navindra Buchana saw Ramblers Rampage winning by six wickets.

Buchana was again among the runs on Saturday, hitting a top score of 45 which contained one four and five sixes while Richie Shivrattan scored 25 (one four and two sixes).

GTA Storm started the season by whipping newcomers Warriors on the opening day but lost to Canadian Legends in the second round.

The tournament continues on Saturday with GTA Storm battling with Toronto Blizzards at St Bede, Ramblers Rampage opposing Canadian Legends at Littles, Remax All Stars clashing with KC Stalwarts at Mother Teresa and Warriors and Friendship meeting at Dean Park.