3rd Annual National Junior Golf Championship…. Regal Stationery signs on as major sponsor

REGAL Stationery and Computer Centre, a trusted name in office supplies and a long-time supporter of cricket in Guyana, has officially joined as a major sponsor of the 3rd Annual National Junior Golf Championship which will see young players from all over the country vying to deny Leguan Secondary School from their 3rd consecutive National Title. This partnership marks another significant step in the continued rise of golf as the fastest growing sport in the country.

Mahendra “Anil” Hardyal, Owner and Managing Director of Regal Stationery, praised the efforts of the Guyana Golf Association (GGA) and Nexgen Golf Academy, stating, “I’ve been closely following the development of junior golf across the country and am thoroughly impressed with how far it has come. Regal is proud to support a movement that invests in youth development and opens new opportunities for young athletes in Guyana.”

Regal Stationery, a subsidiary of the Regal Business Group, is based on Seaforth Street, Campbellville, Georgetown. It has earned a reputation as one of the most reliable and long-standing sponsors of cricket in Guyana—both on and off the field. With a celebrated franchise softball team and deep-rooted ties to local and international cricket development, the organisation is now turning its focus to golf, recognising the sport’s potential to impact young lives.

Regal Sports, a branch of the company, provides quality sporting equipment for both amateurs and professionals. This positions the group as an ideal partner in supporting the holistic growth of athletes in Guyana. “We see clear crossover benefits between cricket and golf—discipline, focus, and technique. Our commitment is to help foster those attributes in young players through this exciting new partnership,” Hardyal added.

With its strategic move into golf sponsorship, Regal Stationery reinforces its broader mission of youth empowerment through sport. The GGA and Nexgen Golf Academy welcomed the sponsorship as a boost that will allow them to expand programmes and increase accessibility to golf across Guyana.