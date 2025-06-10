Adverse weather fails to prevent Precision Sports first training session in Demerara

THE recent adverse weather did not prevent Precision Sports from successfully holding its first official training session in Demerara over the last weekend at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

Female cricketers from Berbice and Essequibo joined their counterparts from Demerara to work on their cricketing skill-sets and physical fitness.

With outdoor training being ruled out due to the heavy rain and waterlogged conditions, the ladies were determined to ensure that their long journey from Essequibo and Berbice didn’t go in vain.

The Basketball Court of the National Gymnasium was used on Saturday, while Sunday’s sessions were conducted indoors.

According to the brainchild of the programme, Trinidadian Nidia Andrews, the lasses had the opportunity to work on their pace and spin bowling during the morning period, while batting drills were conducted after lunch.

Berbice and Guyana off-spinner Plaffiana Millington assisted with the spin bowling, while coach Rawle Merrel worked with the pacers.

“The training proved to be a success, with the players giving the organisers the assurance that they were willing to attend the sessions despite the distance they had to travel.

“This weekend (Saturday 14 – Sunday 15 June), the sessions will be held in Anna Regina on the Essequibo Coast (Region 2) from 1000 – 1500hrs, to give the Essequibo players an equal opportunity to work on their game,” said Andrews, whose first love was football.

“Players of any level are welcome to come out and be a part of these sessions, which will be conducted at ECB Hostel, which has an outdoor turf pitch under a roof.

“The Essequibo Cricket Board has been very supportive of the initiative, in which Precision Sports is carrying out and has reserved everything that’s needed for these sessions to be a success in their county,” added the vibrant Andrews, whose programme has the blessing of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB).

“The next destination will be Berbice at the end of June, then there will be practice games to view the players in action.

“This will help with the selection of the team for the Precision Sports Women’s T15 Cricket Tournament that’s scheduled to take place from August 9-16, 2025 at LBI Community Centre Ground.

“The primary aim of this tournament, which will include a team from Trinidad, is to create more playing opportunities for the Guyanese Women,” continued the 29-year-old Andrews.

The Women’s Inter-County is the only time when Guyanese females get the opportunity to play in a tournament locally, which is run for four days of cricket.

“It is refreshing to see that the ladies from the three counties making the effort to attend training in all of the counties despite the long journey.

“Any player interested in being a part of these sessions can contact Precision Sports at 627-1295, or send a direct message via their Instagram page @precisionsports13,” concluded Andrews, who, along with fellow ‘Trini’, Chelsea Latif, were the foreign-born players who played in Guyana’s last Inter-County tournament.