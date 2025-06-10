PPP East Bank/Soesdyke/Timehri Cluster-Inter Village Football… Villages gearing up for two days of exhilarating battles

VILLAGES along the East Bank, Soesdyke, Timehri and Highway will, this weekend, be locked in intense battles when the 2025 edition of the People’s Progressive Party East Bank / Soesdyke / Timehri Cluster – Inter Village 7-A-Side KO Football competition, takes place.

The venue is the President Youth Choice Ground, Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway with a grand march pass of the contesting villages set to ignite the start of action on Saturday, June 14 from 10:00hrs.

Defending champions, Kuru Kururu ‘A’ will be enjoying home advantage this year but will have to bring their A game and more in order to stave off the challenges that are expected from the other villages that will be coming with their eyes focused on the top prize of $700,000.

Second place will be worth $500,000 with third valued at $300,000 whilst fourth place will receive $200,000. The top three individual players will also be rewarded.

Some of the best players along this corridor will be suiting up for their respective villages and while the rules allow for three non-village players, many of the villages have already disclosed that they are confident of winning the big prize with their villagers.

Amongst the villages already confirming their participation ahead of Thursday’s deadline are Kuru Kururu ‘A’ and ‘B’, Laluni, Herstelling, Soesdyke, Mocha, Eccles, Swan, Waiakabra, and Airport Ballers from Timehri, and Spaniards from Diamond.