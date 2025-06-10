THE Guyana Basketball Federation’s representatives, Coach Willon Cameron and U-23 standouts Stephen George, Arren Vanlewin, Anish Ramlall, and Domitre Ranking are currently participating in a 3×3 high-performance training camp in Paraguay.

The camp, hosted in the South American nation’s capital, Asunción, runs until June 13 and is part of a broader initiative aimed at preparing teams for the upcoming Junior Pan American Games.

The opportunity follows the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) and the Paraguayan Olympic Committee, paving the way for deeper sporting collaboration and development.

President of the Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF), Michael Singh, expressed his gratitude to the GOA for supporting 3×3 basketball, widely regarded as the sport’s fastest-growing discipline.

“3×3 basketball is high on the GBF’s agenda,” Singh said. “This training opportunity in Paraguay plays a critical role in building out our development ecosystem for the format, and we’re thankful to the GOA for making this a reality.”

The Guyanese trio come from diverse basketball backgrounds, with Ramlall playing NCAA Division II basketball at St. Cloud State University in the United States, while Ranking represents Colts Basketball Club, one of the nation’s top teams, under the guidance of Coach Cameron.

George is a dynamic talent for the Amelia’s Ward Jets, and Vanlewin, represents the Kwakwani Untouchables.

Coach Cameron brings a wealth of experience to the programme. A physical education teacher at President’s College, Cameron holds a degree in Sports Coaching from the University of the West Indies, along with FIBA Level 2 certification.

His résumé includes leading the Colts Basketball Club to back-to-back national titles as head coach.