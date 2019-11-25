Cops find arms, ammo,cannabis at Sophia home

A construction worker and hie wife were arrested by the police following the discovery of a quantity of drugs as well as arms and ammunition at their North Sophia home on Sunday night.

Reports are that an intelligence-led, six-hour operation by ranks stationed at CID Headquarters was carried out at the home around 22:30hrs on Sunday night.

The lawmen found two unlicensed firearms-an AK47 assault rifle and a pistol-, sixty-six live ammunition and more than thirty-two kilograms of suspected cannabis.

Police said a third suspect is currently being sought.

Investigations are ongoing.