Buzzing This Weekend

IT’S time for the weekend again people, and it’s time to keep you in the loop with what’s ‘buzzing’ in and around Guyana.

Today

The Tower Suites Poolside “Friday After Work Chill” starts from 5.30pm. Enjoy their five for $1000 deal with 5 Banks for only $1000. Eat, drink and dance.

Head down to the Pegasus poolside, Ignite Bar and Grill every Friday and Saturday for fun, food, and entertainment!

Tomorrow

The CPL Finals is not being held but that’s no reason to miss out on the party atmosphere. All roads will lead to Durban Park where the Government of Guyana is hosting an “exciting” watch party for the finals of the Caribbean Premiere League (CPL) tournament. See if the Guyana Amazon Warriors will make history and clinch their first CPL finals and make it 12 out of 12 wins.

592Tees presents its first thanksgiving concert “Praises in de Yard” at the Courtyard Mall featuring Samuel Medas live in concert. Proceeds from all items on sale at the event, will be donated to The Hauraruni’s Girls Home. The event is free, but items will be on sale.

It’s “Happy Zone: Selector Andre Birthnight Color Party” at the GT Motor Sports Ground. Music by Notorious, Fusion, Determined Sound and many more.

The Vintage Lounge presents “Brazilian and Latin Saturdays”. Enjoy food and drink specials. Music by DJ Tranquilo Santos. Doors open from 5pm

Sunday

This year there’s a doll house so go play at Guyana’s annual Natural Hair & Beauty Expo, the biggest in the Caribbean! “Curl Fete 2019: Doll House” returns at the Promenade Gardens with your favourite salons, hairstylists, barbers, makeup artists, beauty supply stores, boutiques, and so much more. Tickets: $1000

Team Eastville presents “Sunday is Funday” at Mango Lane East Ruimveldt. Enjoy grill chill and beer vibes with music by SteroSonic. Enjoy beer at special prices and barbeque chicken and pork

District Ultra Lounge presents “Soca and Bollywood Sundays” featuring Selector Andy, WR Reaz, Selector Chino. Ladies free before 9pm. Bacardi drink specials all night.

Marvelous Entertainment presents Marvelous Sundayz at its new location 592 Spot and Night Club (John and Norton Street). Ladies free all night. Music by Stereo Sonic, Fusion and Boom DJs.

G-Money in association with Leprechaun Entertainment presents Summer Sundays at Club Privilege (Main Street, Georgetown). Free entry for first 50 ladies. Throwback music and finger foods. Music by One Drop from NY, DJ Denzil, Selector Dexter and a special guest DJ and one man band.