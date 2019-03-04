Modern hotel opens at Mon Repos

The Caribbean Inn Hotel Restaurant and Bar opened its doors on Saturday at Mon Repos, East Coast of Demerara, as it seeks to position itself at a time when Guyana will soon become an oil-and-gas-producing nation.

The new establishment was opened by the Rambrich family.

Speaking at the opening, Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) President Mitra Ramkumar lauded the investment, pointing out that there is great demand for quality service in Guyana.

“We want to develop an industry that is sustainable and does not have a finite life; and will live on for generations to come,” said Ramkumar.

He also said destination Guyana remains welcoming, offers quality service and persons coming to Guyana can experience her rich culture.

Ramkumar said this year, the tourism industry aims to establish a hospitality institute to build human-resource capacity to serve the rapidly expanding local industry.

Meanwhile, in brief remarks, former President Donald Ramotar noted that Guyana has a fantastic tourism product.

He said since the hotel is outside of Georgetown, it will significantly enhance the profile of the community, Mon Repos.

THAG had noted that more investment is needed in the tourism sector to meet unmet market demand and anticipated growth in the luxury market sector services. In this regard, it views the coming on stream of Caribbean Inc Hotel Restaurant and Bar as a step in the right direction.