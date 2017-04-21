It’s official! –Ten in race for Miss India Guyana 2017

GUYANA officially got to see the face of the 10 young ladies that will be vying for the Miss India Guyana crown.

They were officially introduced to the public at their sashing ceremony held last Saturday at the Indian Monument.

The ultimate winner is now set to be determined come May 19, when the ceremony is held at the Mariott Hotel in Kingston, where the Grand Finale will be graced by the presence of international model and reigning Miss India Worldwide, Karina Kholi among other dignitaries.

Outfitted in matching RP Couture cocktail dresses, and looking flawless with their Renee Chester makeup, nine out of the 10 young ladies introduced themselves to Guyana last Saturday.

This year, the Miss India Guyana Organisation received a total 30 applications, and the delegates will be undergoing a two-month-long period of training and prejudging.

This programme will be in stark contrast to last year’s situation, when franchise holder, Uma Bux received the franchise just two months before the pageant and had only weeks to prepare the three finalists, and ultimate winner.

It’s also an opportunity for the franchise to recuperate after the saga that saw last year’s queen, Britany Singh being eventually stripped of her title.

Eager not to see such a situation happening again, MIGO will be putting this year’s batch through rigorous vetting.

THE SELECTION

The initial 30 applicants had been cut in half after a month-long interview and due- diligence process; another stint of due diligence saw the number coming down to this final ten.

“The Miss India Guyana Organisation is not only looking to have a beauty ambassador on the international stage, but is also seeking to have a young leader and role model; a young woman who can be held in high esteem as a public figure; an all-rounder who can make Guyana proud and build a platform where young women like themselves can come together to fight the many societal ills plaguing our country today,” the organisation says in a press release.

Aside from the pre-judging, the top five delegates will be determined after going through the interview, talent round, Indian wear, and evening gown segments. After the top-five placement, the finalists will start afresh, whereby the question-and-answer segment will determine the winner.

The winner will then go on to represent Guyana at the Miss India Worldwide Pageant later in the year.

This year, the pageant is receiving overwhelming sponsorship from several corporate entities, and Bux took the opportunity last Saturday to thank them all for coming on board.

“We would like to acknowledge and extend a heartfelt thank you to our Gold Sponsors, Baitali Group of Suriname; Birkenstock Guyana; our partners, Give Foundation Guyana; the Indian Commemoration Trust; Ian Defreitas Productions; Epixx Media; Magic Touch Décor; Cloud9 Inc; Genesis Fitness; Sureida Nagredi; Anita Singh of Jewellery Plaza; and Marissa Jetto of The Market Place,” Bux said.

The full list of delegates is:

Delegate 1: Cynthia Dookie

Delegate 2: Sangeeta Bahadur

Delegate 3: Alecia Jiwanram

Delegate 4: Shoshanna Ramdeen

Delegate 5: Divya Singh

Delegate 6: Karishma Makwana

Delegate 7: Samantha Chunilall

Delegate 8: Rajnie Shiwpal

Delegate 9: Sarah Rajkaran, and

Delegate 10: Ash Ramnauth