146 Region Two mothers receive newborn cash grant

SCORES of Essequibo mothers are rejoicing as the Government of Guyana’s $100,000 newborn cash grant reached Region Two on Friday.

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony who visited the region for a number of activities, distributed the grant to 146 mothers, providing much-needed financial support to help care for their newborns.

The initiative, launched recently by President Dr. Irfaan Ali, ensures that every baby born to a Guyanese mother from January 1, 2025, will receive a $100,000 cash grant, a move aimed at supporting families and securing a brighter future for children.

Many mothers expressed joy and relief upon receiving the grant, emphasising how it will ease financial burdens and help them provide for their babies.

Alicia Anita of Onderneeming Sandpit said that the grant came at the perfect time and will give her a financial boost.

Angelina Permansingh from the Pomeroon River said she was grateful and plans to use the money to buy baby food and clothing.

Delisa Lena of Adventure expressed happiness, saying that the grant will help support her family and ensure her child’s well-being.

Minister Anthony reiterated that the grant is a supportive measure to assist families in raising healthy and happy children.

“The Government of Guyana is committed to investing in children’s lives to ensure a better future for all families,” he stated.

The health minister said on average, 1,000 babies are born in Region Two each month, and with this incentive, the birth rate may increase.

He said mothers of twins or triplets will receive $100,000 per child, ensuring equal support for each baby.

Additionally, he informed the mothers that the Lima Regional Hospital which is under construction will have a birthing suite and a Neonatal Unit to provide specialised care for mothers and newborns.

Dr. Anthony urged the mothers to visit hospitals regularly, emphasising the importance of breastfeeding. He noted that breast milk is vital for the health and development of newborns.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairperson Vilma De Silva praised the government’s continued support for families and expressed her happiness that the state is taking responsibility for every newborn.

“This initiative ensures that the prosperity our country is experiencing reaches every region,” she said.

Regional Health Officer Dr. Ranjeev Singh also commended the programme, emphasising that it provides a strong start for families.

“The Government of Guyana understands the financial challenges of raising a newborn, and this grant is a reflection of our commitment to easing those burdens,” Dr. Singh noted.

He urged mothers to spend the money wisely, and to ensure it directly benefits their babies. (Indrawattie Natram)