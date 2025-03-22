Family of ‘Paper Shorts’ maintains call for justice

FOUR years have passed but the pain remains as raw as the day Ricardo Fagundes took his last breath.

With heartbreak in their voices and pain in their eyes, the family of Fagundes continued to beg for answers and has said that all fingers point in one direction.

Fagundes, 42, called “Paper Shorts,” died as a result of multiple gunshot injuries, as three metal fragments were retrieved from his body, an autopsy done on his remains, confirmed.

Standing in the area on Main Street where his life was snuffed out, the relatives of Fagundes, on Friday, boldly echoed the call for justice.

The Guyana Chronicle spoke to the loved ones who reiterated their call for accountability.

Fagundes’ mother, Carol Fagundes stood with other family members and called for justice.

“I need justice for my son,” she said while holding a placard with her son’s face on it and the words “Justice for my SON!” plastered on it.

“We will always do it until we get justice,” his mother vowed.

Fagundes’ sister, Tessa Fagundes, fought tears as she recalled how her brother’s life was unforgivably stolen.

But, she has said that all fingers are pointing in one direction and has urged the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to make the arrest.

“We see a lot of things happening on Facebook and a lot of fingers are pointing at certain direction and nobody has been arrested as yet, I don’t know what they are waiting for,” she said.



“My brother didn’t deserve this,” an emotional Tessa said while stating that it has been four years of silence on her brother’s death.

“Four years it’s been today and we still haven’t heard anything. We still haven’t got any justice and we need justice,” Fagundes’ other sister, Theresa Fagundes said.

The family also called for the full footage to be released.

A video made waves on social media of Fagundes being brutally gunned down, but the family claims there are other clips that could lead to the suspected culprits being implicated in the murder.

Fagundes was shot dead on Main Street, Georgetown in 2021. Reports indicate that the autopsy showed that Fagundes was shot more than a dozen times.

A CCTV footage showed Fagundes walking towards a black vehicle, after exiting the Palm Court nightclub, when two gunmen jumped out of a parked white car across the road and opened fire on him.

Fagundes was seen lying on the roadway, as the two men stood over him and riddled his body with bullets before escaping in the white vehicle.

Police said the murder occurred around 22:00 hrs and that Fagundes, of Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown, was at Palm Court drinking with a known colleague when he received a telephone call. He came under a hail of bullets shortly after.

Police retrieved several spent shells at the scene while he was pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor from the EMT Ambulance Service attached to the Stabroek Fire Station.

The same night Fagundes was executed, a white Toyota wagon was found ablaze in the village of Swan on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway. Investigators had said that they were positive that it was the same getaway car used by the assassins.