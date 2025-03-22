Border controversy…

–President Ali affirms, maintains every square inch of the nation will be defended

–says nation believes in dialogue but will not be drawn into any discourse under duress

GUYANA stands resolute in defending its sovereignty, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has stated, while affirming that any threats from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela will be resisted.

The President outlined Guyana’s position during his address at the commissioning of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Air Corps’ Hangar at the Eugene F Correia International Airport, Ogle, on Friday.

In a stirring call for unity, the President urged Guyanese at home and abroad to reject fear, embrace strength, and recognise the power of solidarity.

“To my fellow Guyanese at home and abroad, let us stand united. Let us reject fear. Let us embrace strength. A divided people is a vulnerable people. A united people is an unstoppable force,” President Ali said.

Further, he thanked the international community for standing with Guyana in upholding its territorial sovereignty.

President Ali said: “To our friends in the international community, we value your partnership. We appreciate your support. We stand with the principles of international law, and we call upon you to do the same. This is not just about Guyana. This is about respect for borders, for sovereignty, and for the rule of law.”

President Ali also rejected the continuous spurious claims being made by the Bolivarian Republic over Guyana’s territory.

President Ali said: “To Venezuela, the message is simple: Respect our sovereignty. Threaten our sovereignty, and we will resist.

“Guyana will not be intimidated; Guyana will not be coerced. And let me repeat for those who still doubt: We will defend every square inch of our land. We will protect every drop of water in our seas. We will safeguard every citizen of this Republic. Amidst adversity, the true character of a nation emerges. This is a defining moment of our nation, and we must meet it with determination and an unbreakable spirit.”

He also said: “We will continue to stand firm in our sovereignty, because this is our land. This is our home, and we will never surrender it.”

The President also highlighted how the government will make every investment necessary to ensure that Guyana, its sovereignty, and territorial integrity is secured.

He said, however, that while Guyana stands for diplomacy, it does not stand for dialogue under duress.

President Ali said: “We believe in diplomacy, and we believe in dialogue, but not dialogue under duress. Our neighbours would have chosen, on more than one occasion, to violate the ICJ’s orders and also the Argyle Declaration.

“The very fact that they would seek to hold elections in territory which does not belong to them tells you that they are not serious about dialogue. They are not serious about the Argyle Declaration, and we will not be drawn into any discourse under duress. We are all for dialogue- but dialogue with respect, dialogue with dignity, dialogue with a sense of purpose, and dialogue that we can trust.

“So, therefore, if Venezuela wants to talk, let it first undo the acts that have violated the Argyle Declaration and the orders of the ICJ. Let it first demonstrate what faith is. Let it first respect the rule of law. Until then, there will be no talks. Sovereignty is not a matter for negotiation.”

Dr. Ali also underscored the importance of investing in GDF and affirmed that despite Guyana pursuing diplomacy and international law, it recognises the reality of the world.

The Head of State said: “Even as we repose our confidence in the rule of international law and in the persuasiveness of diplomacy, we are not blind to the realities of the world we live in. A strong nation must have the means to deter and to identify threats. That is why we are investing in our Defence Force—not for war, not for aggression, but for protection, for development, and for national security.”