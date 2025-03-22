Gov’t remains resolute in commitment to national unity

–Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance

THE Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance has affirmed that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government remains resolute in its commitment to national unity.

This was disclosed in its message in observance of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on Friday.

The global landscape of racial discrimination influences realities in many ways in the Caribbean as historical legacies of colonialism, slavery and indentureship continue to shape perceptions of race, ethnicity and ethnic relations.

While noting that there is a difference between state-institutionalised racial discrimination and prejudicial behaviour in individuals, the ministry added that discrimination in the Caribbean manifests in different ways.

Some of these include economic inequalities and uneven access to resources. Addressing these issues requires a nuanced approach that considers the country’s diverse ethnic composition and evolving demographic landscape.

Guyana, like all multi-ethnic societies, the ministry stated, faces challenges related to ethnic insecurities. However, the unique composition of six major ethnic groups without any having a single majority of 50 per cent, creates a foundation for unity in diversity.

The country, the ministry said, has seen increased diversity due to migration from Venezuela and other regions. The government noted that this influx has contributed to economic and social development, reinforcing the country’s tradition of hospitality and inclusivity.

Further, the ministry indicated that anti-discrimination architecture in the country is embedded in the constitutional and legal framework.

The ministry pointed to provisions that prohibit ethnic discrimination by state institutions and guarantee recourse for violations.

Other constitutional provisions also safeguard non-discrimination including Article 33 which calls on every person to eliminate discriminatory distinctions, and Article 34 which urges respect and appreciation for cultural diversity.

It also underscored the role of the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), an independent body, mandated to promote racial harmony and address complaints of discrimination.

Additionally, legislative measures such as the Racial Hostility Act and the Prevention of Discrimination Act further reinforce protections, ensuring that Guyanese of all backgrounds enjoy equal rights.

Further, Guyana’s ratification of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination highlights the state’s unwavering commitment to upholding non-discrimination with accountability to the United Nations.

The Government of Guyana’s policies and programmes reflect the commitment to ensuring that every Guyanese regardless of race, religion, gender or socio-economic background has access to opportunities and resources.

In education, initiatives such as the “Because We Care” cash grant and the GOAL and GROW scholarship programmes aim to provide equitable access to learning opportunities.

In healthcare, free public medical services, the construction of new hospitals, and the expansion of telemedicine programmes ensure that all Guyanese, including those in remote communities, receive quality care.

The government has also focused on equitable land distribution and integrated housing developments to foster inclusive communities.

Added to this, economic development and infrastructure investments are key aspects of the government’s efforts to bridge regional disparities.

As such, major road and energy projects are underway to enhance connectivity and stimulate growth, while digital expansion efforts aim to increase internet access, empowering citizens in rural areas through online education and e-governance services.

Additionally, the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) prioritises investment in hinterland and Indigenous communities, ensuring that carbon revenue funds support locally driven projects.

Further, ongoing efforts to address economic disparities, including initiatives to create job opportunities, expand entrepreneurial support, and invest in skills training programmes were highlighted in the message.

INCLUSIVE GROWTH

Attention has also been placed on ensuring that traditionally marginalised communities have access to these opportunities, further reinforcing Guyana’s commitment to inclusive growth.

Despite efforts being made by the government, concern was expressed over the politicisation of race, and noted that divisive rhetoric threatens national unity.

“Regrettably, race continues to be weaponised by political agents who seek to sow division for personal and partisan gains. This behaviour not only contradicts fundamental human rights principles but also undermines efforts to build a unified and prosperous Guyana,” the statement added.

However, it added that the government remains resolute in its commitment to national unity, despite the discrimination and vile attacks directed at its members.

Further, the ministry expressed that every Guyanese has the right to freedom of association and no one should be subjected to racial slurs or intimidation for exercising this right.

Of all political parties in Guyana, it was noted that the PPP/C remains the only nationally representative party in Guyana with members of all ethnic, religious, cultural, socioeconomic and geographic backgrounds.

“The government’s approach reflects its position on governance as one of inclusion, participation, transparency and accountability, ensuring that all Guyanese, regardless of race or even political affiliation, benefit from national development,” the statement affirmed.

To this end, it was added that it is evident that learned prejudices, misinformation and political manipulation based on racially motivated divide-and-conquer tactics fuel ethnic and racial insecurities.

With this, the statement added that the government will continue to push forward with tangible measures and actions to eliminate geographic and other disparities, reduce poverty and remove ethnic and racial insecurities.

As Guyana joins the global observance of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, the government urged citizens to reject division and reaffirm their commitment to diversity, inclusion, and national unity.