US Secretary of State to visit Guyana next week
United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio
UNITED States (US) Secretary of State, Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit Guyana next week as part of a Caribbean tour that includes stops in Jamaica and Suriname.
The visit aims to address pressing regional issues. Rubio’s upcoming trip will mark the third visit by a US Secretary of State to Guyana in less than five years — following Mike Pompeo’s visit during the Trump administration in 2020 and Antony Blinken’s under the Biden administration in 2022.

According to an article published by the Miami Herald on Thursday, Rubio’s tour will commence in Jamaica, where he is expected to meet with Prime Minister Andrew Holness.
Subsequently, he will travel to Guyana to engage in discussions with President, Dr Irfaan Ali, followed by a visit to Suriname for talks with President Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

The discussions will likely focus on a range of pressing issues, including regional security, economic co-operation, democratic governance, and the escalating humanitarian crisis in Haiti.
The visit follows a recent summit in Barbados, during which CARICOM Chair and Barbadian Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, invited US President Donald Trump to visit the Caribbean.
Mottley had expressed hope that senior US officials would engage regional leaders to strengthen diplomatic ties.

