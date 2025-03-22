GDF being boosted for protection not war

–President Ali emphasises with commissioning of new Defence Force hangar at Ogle airport

–says security is an investment not an expense

INVESTING in and prioritising national security is the foundation for stability and prosperity, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President, Dr Irfaan Ali maintained while emphasising the importance of strengthening the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), on Friday.

The President underscored that investing in the security sector is essential for national development, during his remarks at the commissioning of the GDF Air Corps’ Hangar at the Eugene F Correia International Airport, Ogle.

President Ali told the nation that the GDF Air Corps will be better equipped and better resourced.

He said that the government will ensure that the nation’s pilots and airmen have the tools they need to patrol the borders, respond to threats and support national development.

“We will fly higher, stronger, and with purpose. This is why this hangar, centrally located, is so important to our plans to strengthen the GDF’s Air Corps,” the President firmly stated.

Further, the Head of State responded to those who question the government’s investments in the military.

He said: “Security is not an expense, it is an investment. A nation that cannot defend itself is a nation that cannot develop itself. A safe Guyana is a prosperous Guyana. A secure Guyana is a stable Guyana.”

“Every dollar spent on strengthening our Defence Force is a dollar spent on safeguarding our economic potential, ensuring that investors have confidence in our stability, and protecting the very foundation upon which development is built.

“Without security, businesses cannot thrive, communities cannot flourish and progress cannot be sustained. That is why our investment in defence is not about preparing for war, it is about guaranteeing peace, deterring aggression, and creating an environment where every citizen can work and live without fear.

“We are not arming ourselves for aggression. We are arming ourselves for protection. We are not building a Defence Force for war. We are building a Defence Force for resilience. We are not preparing for conflict. We are preparing for any eventuality.”

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces said that the nation’s military must be ready to not only defend its borders, but also to assist in times of disasters and contribute to national development.

Whether it is delivering aid in times of flooding, assisting communities in times of crisis, or safeguarding Guyana’s natural resources, the President said that the GDF will stand as a “strong and solid rock” that secures the nation and the people.

He then told the servicemen and women that the country will also stand with them.

NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

The commissioning of the GDF Air Corps’ Hangar was more than just putting a facility into service; it also demonstrated the government’s firm commitment to the modernisation and transformation of the nation’s security architecture, the President said.

He also stated that the government has demonstrated its commitment to investing in the necessary tools and equipment that will enhance the nation’s capability and capacity to not only protect the country, but also to ensure that there is positive contribution to national development.

“Very quietly, without much fanfare, the Guyana Defence Force executes every single year maybe hundreds of humanitarian flights from saving lives, addressing emergencies or participating in some sort of search and rescue, whilst at the same time, they also support other law-enforcement agencies in various initiatives and efforts to ensure our national security is not compromised in any way,” the President stated.

He further said that the facility also offers better opportunities in terms of operability and integration.

President Ali said: “Today, we mark a critical step forward in that mission with the opening of this hangar at Ogle. This facility is not just a building; it is a statement. It says that Guyana is prepared, that our Defence Force is evolving and that our skies will be watched and protected and it will be sure to serve our people. Our eyes will be sharper. Our reach will be longer. Our response will be swifter.”

Between 2021 and 2024, in trading and development of the human resource in the Air Corps alone, the government invested more than $400 million.

“These investments cannot be taken for granted, and they form part of our overall defence strategy that is linked to our search-and-rescue strategy and capability, our humanitarian capability and then our core defence and military capability,” the Head of State said.

