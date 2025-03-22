$880M modern wharf to transform Charity into major trade hub

MINISTER of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, on Friday, engaged stakeholders in Charity, Region Two, ahead of the commencement of construction works for a new state-of-the-art wharf.

The $880 million project, awarded to S. Jagmohan Construction and General Supplies Inc., aims to modernise the riverfront and enhance the region’s trade and transportation infrastructure.

The new facility will position Charity as a key economic hub, particularly for agriculture and commercial trade. The project will include a modern port facility with loading ramps, allowing for smoother operations for cargo and passenger vessels.

Additionally, it will also feature waiting areas designed to improve comfort and efficiency for travellers and traders. It will also have a world-class packaging and storage facility, ensuring that goods meet international export standards.

Alongside the project, there will be river reclamation and dredging of the Pomeroon River to allow larger vessels to dock safely, thereby expanding trade and export capabilities.

Minister Edghill said the construction of the wharf is expected to boost economic activity in the region by facilitating more efficient trade routes, supporting local businesses, and enhancing agricultural exports.

With improved port facilities, he emphasised that the farmers and traders will have better access to regional and international markets, thereby increasing their income potential.

The minister told Essequibians to look at the project and the job opportunities it will create for residents in various sectors, including construction, logistics, and port management.

He said that this multimillion-dollar investment aligns with the government’s broader strategy to modernise Guyana’s infrastructure, ensuring that rural and coastal communities benefit from national development initiatives.

Further, he emphasised the government’s dedication to regional infrastructure growth, stating that the project is part of a nationwide initiative to improve ports, roads, and waterways to enhance connectivity and strengthen economic resilience.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairperson, Vilma De Silva, said that she was excited about the project as it will bring great benefits to Charity, including increasing trade for the Pomeroon area and creating many opportunities for farmers.

During his visit, Minister Edghill was accompanied by a team of senior officials, including Kevin Samad, Chief Sea and River Defence Officer; Jermaine Braithwaite, Senior Engineer of Sea and River Defence; Ron Rohoman, Chief Works Officer, Works Services Group and the Regional Chairperson.

The modernisation of Charity’s wharf is expected to transform the area into a strategic port location, promoting regional development, investment opportunities, and long-term economic sustainability.