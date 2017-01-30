Mackenzie High dominate Marian Academy Relay Fair

MACKENZIE High School dominated last weekend’s Marian Academy Schools relay fair, held at the Police Sports Club ground.The school amassed a total of 116 points over the twelve events relegating St John’s College to second place with 72 points and President’s College third with 66 points.

There were three areas of action on the day in athletics – the U-14 which featured 4x100m males and females as well as a 1500m boys’ medley and a 800m girls’, while the U-16 and U-18 classes had 4x100m and 4x400m for both boys and girls

Chronicle Sport caught up with the events’ competition director Jahleel Young, who contended, “Our CSEC Physical Education Project was a success. It was officially opened by the Principal of Marian Academy, Sr. Marie Harper O.S.U.”

“Earlier during the 4×100 races, we experienced a slight setback from the rain but we overcame it and proceeded to finish the first set of events,” Young added.

He thanked PE teacher Keith Smith, the AAG officials, Red Cross and Marian Scout Group, adding that live streaming was done by the Marian Academy ICT Club.

The project was the brainchild of CSEC batch of students who were using it as their Physical Education (PE) assessment for the 2017 examinations.

Seventeen schools participated and the event was sponsored by Marian Academy PTA, Fly Jamaica, Mr GKH. Lall, BEV Processors, Digicel, Hardware Depot, Sterling Products Limited, the Maharaj family, the Da Silva family and Banks DIH.