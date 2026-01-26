Clean energy central to Guyana’s growth, low-carbon future – PM Phillips

PRIME Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) the Honourable Mark Phillips has reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to a balanced and responsible energy transition, describing clean energy as essential to national development and environmental protection.

In a message in observance of International Day of Clean Energy 2026, PM Phillips noted that Guyana is “endowed with an abundance of natural gas, alongside vast renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind and hydropower,” placing the country in a strong position to modernise its energy systems.

He said that by harnessing these resources, Guyana is working to strengthen economic growth, improve energy access, decarbonise the power sector, and reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels. He stressed that the country is well positioned to lead “an energy transition that is environmentally responsible, equitable and development oriented”.

PM Phillips highlighted natural gas as a key component of this transition, describing it as a reliable, efficient, and lower-emitting source of energy capable of meeting Guyana’s rapidly growing electricity demand.

Central to this effort is the landmark 300-megawatt Gas-to-Energy (GtE) project under construction in Wales, Region Three.

The Prime Minister said this is expected to transform the power sector by cutting electricity costs by 50 per cent, improving reliability, and supporting domestic production of liquefied petroleum gas for cleaner household cooking.

Beyond lowering electricity bills, the GtE initiative is projected to enhance industrial competitiveness, strengthen the national energy mix, and support longer-term renewable ambitions, ensuring that power remains “affordable, reliable, and sustainable for all citizens”.

Observing International Day of Clean Energy, PM Phillips further highlighted the urgency of transitioning away from high-emitting fuels, stating, “clean energy is not a luxury; it is a necessity for our people to grow, to thrive and to lead productive and meaningful lives”.

He said Guyana’s approach reflects a strong commitment to a just energy transition built on public-private partnerships and shared responsibility for low-carbon development.

The Prime Minister also pointed to the Low- Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 as the framework guiding the integration of renewable energy with the responsible development of natural gas. This, he said, is designed to deliver an energy matrix that is affordable, dependable, and aligned with national decarbonisation goals.

To this end, he described the Wales project as the largest investment in electricity generation in Guyana’s history, PM Phillips said it is expected to double generation capacity, reduce fuel imports and stabilise energy costs.

The project includes a combined-cycle gas turbine plant, a Natural Gas Liquids facility and upgraded transmission infrastructure, using gas piped from the Liza Field offshore. Full operations are anticipated in the latter part of 2026.

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister announced plans for a second Gas-to-Energy project in Region Six, with a second gas line expected to be brought ashore by 2030 to strengthen long-term energy security.

Together with projects such as the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project and utility-scale solar initiatives, Phillips said Guyana’s energy agenda is focused on securing a prosperous, sustainable, and low-carbon future for current and future generations.