News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Youth group condemns WIN’s divisive actions, violence instigated by party
The Mildred Mansfield Youth Club on Sunday accused MP Tabitha Sarabo-Halley and other leaders of the WIN party of instigated violence that allegedly resulted in the assault of its President, Mr. Andrew Daly
The Mildred Mansfield Youth Club on Sunday accused MP Tabitha Sarabo-Halley and other leaders of the WIN party of instigated violence that allegedly resulted in the assault of its President, Mr. Andrew Daly

THE Mildred Mansfield Youth Club on Sunday issued a strongly worded statement condemning the alleged assault of its President, Mr. Andrew Daly, following a “heated and unnecessary” interaction with community members, which it said was instigated by leaders of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party and led by MP Tabitha Sarabo-Halley.

The Club said the incident, which occurred on Saturday, January 24, in front of the premises, did not happen in a vacuum, as it was the direct result of rising tensions fueled and instigated by the leadership of the WIN party, who continue to insert themselves into community matters in a reckless and divisive manner.

 

“Their repeated interference promotes distrust, inflames emotions, and fractures the unity that communities like ours depend on to function peacefully. We view this as an irresponsible provocation which resulted in the unfortunate outcome of violence,” the Club said in a statement.

 

It added that the Club will not accept or normalise this dangerous behaviour.

 

“For over 50 years, the MMYC has served as a pillar of youth development, community service, discipline, and empowerment. We have worked consistently and constructively with Werk-en-Rust and other neighbouring communities to uplift young people, build social cohesion, and create opportunities. We hate to see that progress collapse because of petty politics, manipulation, or division. We will not be distracted, intimidated, or derailed by those who see community spaces as platforms for conflict and political disruption.

 

“The MMYC calls on the WIN party leadership to cease and desist from actions that undermine community trust and which lead to the creation of hostile environments. The well-being and safety of residents, especially young people, must never be sacrificed for attention or political gain,” the statement said.

 

The Club emphasised that it remains committed to peace, partnership, and progress, and will continue its work, as it always has, with Werk-en-Rust and communities across Guyana.

 

The Club also stated that it will continue to defend its integrity, and ensure the safety of those who serve it.

 

“Violence has no place in our community work, unless that work is to end the violence and build better relations to ensure the wellbeing of community dwellers,” the Club said in closing.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
Highly anticipated Budget 2026 to be unveiled today
Clean energy central to Guyana’s growth, low-carbon future – PM Phillips
Mahipaul exposes Mohamed’s lack of basic parliamentary knowledge
Business hubs, stronger standards, financing support anticipated in Budget 2026
Education Ministry outlines topics ahead of CSEC mathematics mock exam
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2026 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.