Mahipaul exposes Mohamed’s lack of basic parliamentary knowledge

–hours before selection of Opposition Leader

A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Member of Parliament, Ganesh Mahipaul has exposed leader of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, Azruddin Mohamed’s lack of knowledge about basic parliamentary procedures.

Mahipaul publicly rebuked the US-indicted Mohamed over claims that he could unilaterally determine opposition membership on Parliamentary Committees, warning that such a pronouncement runs counter to the Standing Orders of the National Assembly.

As concerns grow over the elevation of Mohamed, who is charged in the US for a series of crimes, Mahipaul exposed another deficiency in the WIN leader’s eligibility to be Leader of the Opposition.

The APNU parliamentarian, in a statement on his Facebook page on Sunday, said: “The Standing Orders are clear. Membership of Parliamentary Committees is determined strictly on the basis of proportional representation, not personal discretion.”

Mahipaul said Mohamed’s position was misleading and misguided, stressing that committee membership is governed strictly by proportional representation, not personal discretion.

“Accordingly, a ten-member committee will comprise six PPP/C members, two WIN members and two APNU members. A nine-member committee will comprise five PPP/C members, two WIN members and two APNU members. A seven-member committee will comprise four PPP/C members, two WIN members and one APNU member,” he reminded.

“The formula is straightforward. Party’s seats in the National Assembly are divided by the total number of seats to determine its percentage representation, which is then applied to the size of each committee. On this basis, no individual can “name” Opposition Members to committees outside of this proportional framework,” he added.

Mahipual’s statements come just hours before the selection of the Opposition Leader, highlighting early tensions between APNU and WIN as they manoeuvre for influence in the 13th sitting of the National Assembly.

Last week, Mahipaul accused the WIN party of making no effort to establish a collective opposition in Parliament.

It was reported in sections of the local press that the two parties had agreed on a proposed agenda during telephone meetings.

The agenda, according to reports, included the composition of Parliamentary committees, the Chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Sectoral committees, the appointment of Shadow Ministers, and other parliamentary matters.

Mahipaul said that the WIN party, although setting a proposed date, time, and venue for a formal meeting, failed to make any further effort to hold discussions.

It was reported that the National Assembly is facing a defining Rule-of-Law challenge amidst the mounting questions as to whether the installation or continued recognition of a parliamentarian, who is formally being sought after by US law-enforcement authorities, could proceed without damaging the credibility of the legislative arm of the government.

Mohamed and his father, Nazar “Shell” Mohamed, have been indicted by a federal grand jury in the US District Court of the Southern District of Florida on 11 criminal charges, including wire fraud, mail fraud, tax evasion, and money laundering.

The US had made a request for the Mohameds to be extradited to face the indictments. Those extradition proceedings are currently pending in the local courts.

This case has sparked debate and even international concern as to whether Guyana’s Parliament can continue business as usual while one of its members remain under the cloud of an international crime, with even the US Ambassador Nicole Theriot previously publicly describing Mohamed’s potential participation in Parliament in an official capacity as “concerning” and “problematic” for Washington.

Parliaments across the globe rely on legitimacy. Installing a leader formally wanted by law enforcement can erode confidence in democratic institutions, and signal tolerance for impunity, and using comparative experiences across democracies, the sensitivity of the matter at hand has been proven.