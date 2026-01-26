Business hubs, stronger standards, financing support anticipated in Budget 2026

LEADERS of Guyana’s private sector are optimistic that the 2026 national budget will strengthen support for small and growing businesses, cementing long-term economic sustainability for the country’s evolving business landscape.

President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), Rafeek Khan anticipates targeted budget measures to help small manufacturers and exporters scale up, boost exports, enforce standards, and gain faster access to affordable finance.

During an interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Khan explained that rising domestic demand, particularly in housing and construction, presents a critical opportunity to convert local production into sustainable industrial growth.

He said government support must be practical and tailored, especially for cottage-scale producers who struggle with high overheads.

“We would like to see businesses being supported with industrial centres or hubs to help bring down their overhead costs,” Khan said, stressing that these should be shared facilities rather than large-scale industrial parks.

“Not mega, large industrial hubs where they can apply for land and so on. I’m talking about facilities that could be provided that enable them to scale up their businesses to take advantage of the growing market,” he explained.

With construction activity expected to accelerate, Khan pointed to the potential for local furniture makers, building material producers and agro-processors to expand output if given access to shared warehousing, packaging and labelling services.

He described many of these operators as “bottom house operations”, noting: “You know folks who produce in small quantities, we want to see how they can scale up and start producing in larger quantities.”

Standards enforcement, particularly in the construction sector, was another priority, Khan said the Association continues to receive complaints about poor workmanship, and called for stronger regulatory action so consumers can easily identify certified producers.

“We constantly get complaints of poor standards, especially in the building industry,” he said, while acknowledging the work already done by standards bodies and certification agencies. He added that more intentional enforcement is needed to raise and police quality across industries.

The GMSA also urged fiscal incentives for fully local products, including tax relief or zero rating, to level the playing field for domestic manufacturers.

At the same time, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has expressed confidence in the government’s approach to budget preparation, citing extensive consultations with the Ministry of Finance and senior officials in the Office of the President.

Speaking on private sector expectations, GCCI President Kathy Smith highlighted what she described as a longstanding and meaningful engagement process.

She noted that some GCCI recommendations were reflected in the 2025 budget, and said early announcements, including plans for a development bank, have fuelled expectations that the 2026 fiscal package will further support business and economic sector growth.

However, Smith issued a strong reminder to small and micro enterprises that formalisation and compliance will be essential if they are to benefit from new incentives and financing facilities.

She urged businesses to ensure proper registration beyond the deeds registry, full compliance with the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), accurate financial records, and a clear separation of personal and business finances.

With both a development bank and private financial institutions expected to play a larger role in funding enterprises, she cautioned that unstructured businesses will struggle to access capital.

“The businesses must be structured so that they can be trusted not just by the government bank, but by private banks as well. Structure is a big thing for me,” she stressed.