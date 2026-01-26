Highly anticipated Budget 2026 to be unveiled today

-expected to reflect prosperity, growth, continuity

HAVING already signalled priorities for growth, delivery and national development, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, will today present the 2026 fiscal package to the National Assembly.

Speaking in the build-up to today’s presentation, Dr Singh had previously underscored the central role of “policy, consistency, clarity and continuity” in guiding the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government’s economic agenda.

The 2026 budget follows the expansive fiscal framework of 2025, when the national budget reached G$1.382 trillion and emphasised inclusive growth, sustainability and prosperity.

In recent weeks, extensive engagement between government officials and private-sector representatives has helped shape expectations for Budget 2026. Consultations between the Ministry of Finance and business stakeholders have focused on the need for practical support to help firms expand capacity, access affordable financing and participate more fully in national-development opportunities.

BUILDING ON HISTORIC ACHIEVEMENTS

In December 2025, President, Dr Irfaan Ali had unveiled a sweeping five-year agenda for what he described as “the most ambitious phase” of Guyana’s economic and social transformation, anchored in diversification, digitisation, and broad-based prosperity.

President Ali said that the re-elected PPP/C administration would “build on the historic achievements” of the past five years, with a sharpened focus on ensuring that growth is widely shared.

At the centre of the plan is a major push to deepen financial inclusion and expand access to capital.

He revealed that the soon-to-be-established Guyana Development Bank, capitalised with US$200 million, will provide zero interest, zero collateral, Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs), women-owned businesses, young entrepreneurs, and persons living with disabilities, alongside structured mentorship and training.

The President also announced the creation of a junior stock exchange, and new investment vehicles to allow ordinary Guyanese here and in the diaspora to participate directly in large industrial projects through equity promising guaranteed returns.

“We are building an ecosystem where financial knowledge, unprecedented access to capital and new avenues for investment converge,” he said.

MSMEs will be able to access up to $3 million without collateral at zero interest, with a further $7 million available through co financing with commercial banks at preferential rates. Agent-banking networks, digital banking, and mobile wallets will be rolled out to reach remote communities, supported by legal and regulatory reforms, and a modernised Bank of Guyana.

He announced too that Budget 2026 will make provision for a $100,000 cash grant to every Guyanese citizen aged 18 years and older.

He further disclosed that additional cash grants will be paid over the next five years, as the government continues to roll out measures aimed at improving household welfare, and strengthening disposable income.

Alongside new financing instruments, the President pledged additional tax incentives and targeted cash grants, building on more than G$70 billion already distributed in direct transfers in the government’s last term in office, and extensive tax reductions on income, fuel, and key household costs.

President Ali stressed that diversification would run “both vertically and horizontally,” with value-added agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, and the creative industries all identified as pillars of a more resilient economy.

ORANGE ECONOMY

The President had emphasised too that the building out of Guyana’s orange economy will be not only a cultural aspiration, but a strategic economic driver as well.

“We are not only building a digital society, we are laying the foundation for a new family of digital industries where knowledge drives success. We are also going to launch out the full strategic plan for the building out of the orange economy that will detail the investments we’ll make to accelerate the orange economy, and to demonstrate how the orange economy is going to be integrated into the rest of the economy,” he said.

President Ali had revealed that a calendar of grand celebrations will usher in the country’s 60th commemoration as an independent nation in 2026.

These celebrations, he said, will see greater support for creatives, tourism expansion, and the creation of entertainment and cultural hubs being placed at the core.

“We’re going to invest heavily in the orange economy, and our 60th anniversary gives us an enormous opportunity to kickstart that investment,” the President said.

To achieve this, the government, he said, will place emphasis on the country’s talent at a magnitude never seen before, deploying every aspect of the country’s rich tapestry and artistic talents.

A cornerstone of this strategy is the creation of a film industry and entertainment hubs, designed to give local artists a structured form of income.