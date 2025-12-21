The Rotary Club Putting Heart Into Holiday Service

President shares how genuine connection, not just charity, drives the club’s mission.

WHILE it has spent much of this year spreading peace through its peace pole project, the Rotary Club of Demerara is now spreading Christmas cheer through numerous drives aimed at brightening the holidays in children’s and senior citizens’ homes through decoration and clothing initiatives. In an interview with Pepperpot Magazine this week, club President, Domanique Cameron, is calling on all Guyanese to help spread Christmas cheer, whether through clothing donations, decorating assistance, or simply a bit of their time.

Speaking to Pepperpot amid the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season, Cameron says she is no stranger to the club’s work and has had a love of service long before becoming president of the association. “I have always been deeply connected and committed to service that is practical and compassionate and rooted in real relationships because most of these things have been service level,” she explained. “For me, leadership is not about visibility but more about responsibility. I have seen what the club has done in the past because before actually becoming a member, I was volunteering with the club, seeing what they are about, seeing if this is a good fit for me, if this is something that I want to commit to, because it is basically a lifelong commitment.”

Now, the president of the club, Cameron, says Rotary has given her a platform to collaborate and work with numerous other organisations to help Guyanese across the country. While she started by spearheading her own projects, Rotary expands her reach with a comprehensive approach. “I was doing these projects on my own, so why not collaborate with these people who are actually doing it on a larger scale so that we can make an even bigger impact? So I joined,” she said. “The approach has always been to listen first, understand what the needs are, and then work with people to build solutions that last and make an impact. Rotary gave me a platform to do this alongside the other members, and we share the same values of service, integrity, and commitment to community.”

That service to community is even more apparent during the holiday season. Highlighting ongoing work, Cameron shared that she and her team are busy spreading cheer. While the club is currently collecting clothes for children’s homes, Cameron emphasised that it operates year-round. “I am currently collecting clothes from Rotarians, their family members, and friends so that I can drop them off at the night shelter. We also have a relationship with two homes, St. John’s Boys Home and the Sophia Children and Family Centre. We go there almost every other Saturday to read to the children and maintain our active learning corner. I take clothes for those kids as well because they are in need of those items. I continuously keep collecting clothes for them,” she shared.

The club has also started a unique tradition at a few of Guyana’s senior citizens’ homes, where Cameron brings a Christmas breakfast of pepperpot and bread. While it is a simple gesture, Cameron says that it helps create that seasonal atmosphere for many people who may not be able to see their family during Christmas. “On Christmas Day, this is the second year we are making it a tradition, I personally go and drop off steaming hot pepperpot and fresh bread to Archer’s Senior Citizen Home and Byer’s Senior Citizen Home. Archer’s has about 17 residents, and Byer’s has about 15 residents. I take pepperpot and bread for them on Christmas morning so they can have that Christmas feeling,” she explained. “Some of them are there because their families are not in the country or are no longer around, and they do not have that sort of care during the Christmas holidays.”

For Cameron, these visits are not rushed drop-offs but moments of genuine connection that often extend far beyond what was initially planned. “You go and drop off for them, you sit down for a bit, and sometimes you spend an hour,” she shared. “I would say I will spend one hour, and one hour turns into me getting there at three and leaving at five or five-thirty, six. Time just goes because you end up having so much fun. That is what you are giving: time.” She explained that it is this shared time—listening to stories, laughing, reminiscing, and simply being present—that often matters most to residents.

These interactions, she said, reinforce the importance of human connection, particularly for individuals who may feel forgotten during the holidays. As part of its Christmas outreach, the Rotary Club of Demerara is also continuing its clothing drive, with Cameron encouraging the public to participate in whatever way they can. “We try to spread the clothing drive out so we can get clothes from everyone. Lightly worn clothes or new clothes are accepted,” she explained. “Some people buy something and it cannot fit them, so they decide to give it away.”

She stressed that these donations, no matter how small, go a long way toward improving recipients’ comfort and dignity. Clothing drives, she said, are one of the most consistent ways people can contribute, as they provide essential items that are always in demand at shelters and homes. In addition to clothing, Cameron also welcomed toys, particularly for children who may otherwise go without during the Christmas season. “I will be doing the clothing drive, and if anyone has toys they want to give away, we would appreciate that,” she said. “Some kids have toys they no longer use and will be getting new ones for Christmas.”

As the Christmas season draws closer, the Rotary Club of Demerara remains committed to spreading joy, comfort, and connection through these acts of service. While the focus is currently on holiday outreach, Cameron noted that the club is already planning additional projects for the coming year, continuing its mission of service above self and ensuring that the spirit of giving extends well beyond the Christmas season. Those interested in donating clothing or toys, or in volunteering their time, can reach out to the Rotary Club of Demerara via email or on their social media platforms to learn how they can contribute to these meaningful initiatives.