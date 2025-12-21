‘Tis The Season

Christmas in Guyana is unlike any other place, traditional, like it should be

AS we unwind from 2025, a year that was challenging in so many ways and pushed us to the limit in all aspects of life, here we are again, ready to welcome a brand-new year.

The new year, 2026, is almost upon us, following the festive season, which tests our financial management, but, as Guyanese, we genuinely look forward to passing the holidays in relative peace and quiet.

Christmas in Guyana is a busy period. It is the ideal time to declutter, whether in our personal lives or through house-cleaning, to rid our homes of unwanted household items and make way for the new.

It is unlike any other; there is so much fuss, effort, and everything goes into preparation and planning to pull off Christmas Day meals with family, friends, and loved ones.

We step out of our normal routine, spend money we do not have, and find a way to equip our homes with brand-new appliances and furniture while filling our refrigerators with food.

It is that time of year when suddenly there is a need for new things in the house, and people work towards gifting themselves the things they saved up for all year as a reward.

Christmas in Guyana is a big deal, from the specially prepared foods to the preparation of other foods way before, like garlic pork, black cake mixes, sorrel, and ginger beverages, which are brewed well in advance.

Don’t even talk about the long hours and days spent shopping for items like curtains and other essentials to brighten up the home.

Cleaning is also time-consuming and takes up much of December, when we throw out the old to welcome the new.

In Guyana, Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year are times to savour good food and drinks, spend time with family, friends, and loved ones, and open up our homes and hearts to spread joy, even in the simplest ways.

It is also a time when we become benevolent, spreading cheer to the less fortunate through toy drives, Christmas tree light-ups, and parties for children, senior citizens, and others.

It is an altogether different atmosphere, with brightly painted houses and buildings, decorations, and bright lights, all associated with the festive spirit.

The highlight of the season is the food for some people: pepperpot, garlic pork, black cake, baked ham, mutton and duck curries, homemade local beverages, and the seasonal goodies that are a must in every home.

Christmastime is just different. People are less grumpy, they give freely, and they take time out to entertain others over food and beverages.

Guyanese are all about the nice things in their homes and having the best at this time of year. Regardless of the challenges, they do it every year and will continue to go above and beyond to get it right at Christmas.

As the new year approaches, it is the hope of all that it may be better than 2025, that goals will be fulfilled through hard work and dedication, and that people will have something to look forward to in a brand-new year, 2026.

Nearing year end, it is also the ideal time to set boundaries for yourself, do some self-introspection, and make resolutions to imprint a better version of yourself.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from the team at Pepperpot Magazine!