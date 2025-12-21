A Legacy in Honey

The Modern Transformation of Apiculture in Guyana

ON the mangrove-lined sea defences of West Coast Berbice, where black mangroves meet the Atlantic Ocean, and flowering coastal vegetation thrives, one of Guyana’s most accomplished apiculturists is presiding over an exceptional honey flow season.

Shivpaul Rajkumar, a fourth-generation beekeeper and the largest honey producer in West Coast Berbice, represents both the continuity of inherited agricultural knowledge and the modern transformation of Guyana’s apiculture sector.

At 46 years old, Rajkumar’s engagement with beekeeping is not merely an occupation but a deeply rooted family legacy. He hails from Number Five Village (Mon Choisi), West Coast Berbice, where apiculture has been practised in his family long before his birth. The tradition began with his great-grandfather, who operated an apiary at Bush Lot on the West Coast of Demerara. That enterprise was later relocated to Number Five Village and passed down through successive generations, embedding beekeeping firmly within the Rajkumar household.

Following the death of his great-grandfather in 1985, Rajkumar’s father assumed responsibility for the apiary and expanded what was already a flourishing enterprise. Shivpaul, exposed to the apiary’s rhythms from an early age, developed a natural affinity for the craft. By the age of 15, he was already well-versed in beekeeping practices, guided by traditional knowledge while continuously learning through hands-on experience.

After leaving the formal secondary education system, he committed to beekeeping full-time, supplementing his income briefly by making furniture and producing homemade coconut oil. Nonetheless, beekeeping remained his principal economic activity.

Starting with a single hive gifted by his father, Rajkumar steadily expanded his operations as his skills and confidence grew. Today, he manages 193 bee boxes of his own, distributed across several villages along the West Coast Berbice corridor, in addition to 51 boxes owned by his father. In total, Rajkumar oversees 247 boxes of Africanised bees, strategically located along the sea defence among black mangroves. This unique ecological setting imparts a distinctive colour and flavour to his honey, highly valued by consumers seeking premium, locally produced products.

A defining feature of Rajkumar’s operation is his queen-rearing facility, which allows him to split colonies effectively, maintain optimal bee populations, reduce excessive drone numbers, and prevent swarming. These practices reflect a sophisticated blend of traditional expertise and modern hive management, contributing significantly to his consistently high yields.

He further explained that his apiaries are supported by a dedicated honey extraction house, which allows honey to be extracted, processed, and stored under strict hygienic conditions in accordance with national food safety standards.

During the current honey flow season, Rajkumar reported that production over the four-month period has been exceptionally strong, yielding approximately 1,000 gallons of premium honey—a remarkable outcome that underscores both favourable environmental conditions and the effectiveness of his hive management practices. This level of output reflects a well-coordinated operation, supported by strategic colony splitting, queen rearing, and the optimal placement of apiaries within the mangrove-rich coastal ecosystem of West Coast Berbice.

Compared to last year’s second-season flow, early indications from the current season suggest that this year’s yield will not only surpass that figure but will further consolidate his status as the largest honey producer in West Coast Berbice.

His honey is marketed under the brand B. Rajkumar and Sons Apiary, a name that deliberately reflects both the multi-generational heritage of the enterprise and the scale at which it now operates. The brand has become synonymous with quality, traceability, and consistency, reinforcing consumer confidence and positioning the operation favourably for expanded domestic and premium market opportunities.

Rajkumar is also an advocate for institutional support and regulatory modernisation within the sector. He has lauded the Ministry of Agriculture, through the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) and the Guyana Food Safety Authority (GFSA), for commencing the National Traceability System. This digital platform is designed to register and monitor all apiculturists and beekeepers in Guyana, centralising data on honey production, movement, and distribution.

A key feature of the system is the use of QR codes, which enable consumers to scan and instantly verify the origin, authenticity, and certification of honey products. For farmers, the system enhances credibility and opens access to premium and export markets; for consumers, it guarantees transparency and protection against adulterated or counterfeit honey.

He noted that with the introduction of the National Traceability Digital Platform, consumers can now verify the origin of their honey, including the vegetation type, the geographic location of the apiary, and the processing facility used. The system also confirms whether these facilities and production processes have been inspected, approved, and verified by GLDA and the GFSA, Guyana’s designated regulatory and certification authorities.

As a fourth-generation apiculturist armed with extensive traditional knowledge, Rajkumar has expressed profound gratitude for the support extended to him and other beekeepers nationwide. He has particularly acknowledged the efforts of the GLDA team, including Dr Dwight Walrond, Chief Executive Officer of the GLDA; Mr Shamar Butts, GLDA Apiary Inspector; and the GLDA Region Five extension team, whose technical guidance and field-level support have contributed to the steady professionalisation of the sector.

Despite his success, Rajkumar notes that access to suitable land for apiary expansion remains a challenge. For now, he continues to utilise mangrove ecosystems for sea defence, balancing productivity with environmental stewardship.

More broadly, Rajkumar’s achievements are emblematic of the rapid growth of apiculture in Guyana. The sector has emerged as a government-supported pillar of sustainable agriculture, contributing to food security, biodiversity conservation, and rural livelihoods. Under Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), beekeeping aligns seamlessly with national objectives by promoting eco-friendly practices, green job creation, and climate resilience. Bees play a critical role in crop pollination, forest health, and the protection of vulnerable coastal ecosystems, including mangrove belts that mitigate flooding and erosion.

At the national level, apiculture is experiencing rapid expansion. Honey production grew significantly between 2023 and 2024 and is expected to rise further in 2025. An industry once concentrated primarily along Guyana’s coastal belt is now extending into the south-western savannahs and hinterland regions, including Regions One, Three, Five, Six, Nine, and Ten. This expansion reflects increased investment, strengthened technical capacity, and enhanced regulatory oversight led by the GLDA. Together, these advances are positioning Guyana to emerge as a regional exporter of high-quality, unadulterated honey by 2030.

Within this evolving landscape, Shivpaul Rajkumar stands as a benchmark of excellence—an apiculturist whose family legacy, technical skill, and openness to innovation exemplify the future of beekeeping in Guyana.