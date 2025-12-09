Guyana, Grenada deepen ties

-as Office of the Honorary Consul for Grenada opens here

-President Ali emphasises joint tourism push, stronger commercial relationship

GUYANA and Grenada on Monday marked a new chapter in their diplomatic and economic relations with the official opening of the Office of the Honorary Consul for Grenada in New Market Street, Georgetown.

Speaking at the event, President Dr Irfaan Ali described the occasion as a historic one, adding that it signals the growing of closer ties between the sister states of Grenada and Guyana.

Dr Ali noted that Grenada’s decision to establish the office reflects “Grenada’s commitment to deepening bilateral ties with Guyana.”

He added that relations between the two countries have long been warm, respectful and constructive within the Caribbean family.

As he addressed Grenada’s Prime Minister, Dickon Mitchell, members of the diplomatic corps, several government ministers and other officials, the President highlighted the shared values that have bound the two nations over the years through geography, history and a mutual commitment to regional integration. Both nations, he said, are strong champions of CARICOM, which remains the most important platform for advancing the development interests and aspirations of the Caribbean people.

President Ali pointed to increasing co-operation within CARICOM on issues such as trade, security, climate resilience, education and tourism, while also underscoring that the regional movement provides the framework for deepening one-on-one ties.

Recently, he said, Guyana and Grenada have made tangible progress in boosting bilateral engagement, citing one of the key developments as the arrival of a Grenadian trade and investment mission last year.

According to the President, that mission laid the groundwork for what is expected to become “a robust commercial relationship”.

Another milestone was the introduction of direct flights between the two countries, which he described as an economic bridge, a cultural bridge, and a symbolic bridge.

With this, increased connectivity has already begun to support tourism, business exchanges, and people-to-people interactions, he said, adding that it represents just the beginning of what is possible.

Tourism, the President noted, is one of the most promising avenues for intensified partnership.

Against this backdrop, he praised Grenada’s globally recognised tourism sector, characterised by its beaches and marine attractions, while contrasting it with Guyana’s eco-tourism strengths.

“Together, these differences can become a powerful asset,” he said, envisioning multi-destination packages where travellers could experience both countries in one seamless journey.

“When people can move easily, ideas move easily. Business moves easily. Investment moves easily. Friendship moves easily,” he stated, noting that strengthened connectivity fosters trust and deepens bonds.

With the opening of the Honorary Consulate, President Ali said a significant step has been taken in advancing this vision. An honorary consul, he noted, represents “the possibilities of the relationship itself,” serving as a catalyst for communication, business facilitation and tourism promotion.