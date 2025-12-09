‘Your family wants you home alive’ – President Ali

-urges caution, safety on roadways ahead of bustling Christmas season

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali has issued a heart-felt appeal for Guyanese to prioritise safety and responsibility during the festive period, stating that the excitement of Christmas must never come at the expense of lives.

The Head of State issued this call at a recent event during which he urged citizens to approach the celebrations with care, emphasising the devastating consequences of reckless behaviour on the country’s roadways.

“As we celebrate this beautiful season, I urge you to celebrate responsibly, care for each other, and keep safety first as your guiding principle. Celebrations mean nothing if they do not preserve life. Be safe on the road. Slow down, slow down,” he said.

Dr Ali issued a firm plea to motorists to cease dangerous practices, particularly drinking and driving.

“Stop the drinking and driving. Your family wants you home alive. Stop—stop it. Stop putting other people’s lives in danger. You—we collectively—have a responsibility. Let us do this for our children, other people’s children, our family, and other people’s families,” he stressed.

Against this backdrop, the President also encouraged citizens to embrace the true spirit of the season by showing compassion and togetherness.

With this, he urged Guyanese to give the greatest gift through their time and presence throughout the season. “Make this season one of connection and community. Give the greatest gift by your presence. Be present in your neighbourhood. Be present in your family. Be present for your children. Be present in your community. Be present as a good human being. That is the greatest gift that you can give.”

Dr Ali pointed to a sense of optimism and unity across the country, noting that several government initiatives remain strong heading into the new year. “Guyana’s best days are the ones we choose to build together,” he said.

He also urged citizens to continue fostering harmony and national pride, underscoring the vision of One Guyana.

In November, officials noted that speed continued to be the single most lethal factor on Guyana’s roads, with approximately 85 per cent of all fatal crashes this year being linked directly to speeding.

At that time, Traffic Chief Mahendra Singh described the trend as deeply troubling and added that a majority of the fatal collisions are entirely preventable.

Some 18 of this year’s fatal accidents involved single vehicles whose drivers lost control and slammed into bridges, medians or walls. He stated that many accidents were as a result of “poor judgement and excessive speed.”

Singh stressed that the figures could have been significantly lower had motorists exercised basic discipline.

“This could have been lower. It could have been lower if not only us in the equation of safety were taking the time to make the effort. Personal responsibility is not transferable, and it starts with us,” he said bluntly.

Singh warned that motorcyclists, in particular, continue to top fatality charts because of risky manoeuvres, lack of safety gear, and failure to follow signals.

Meanwhile, the Traffic Chief said the expanded enforcement posture for the Christmas season will aggressively target speeding, drunk driving, and dangerous manoeuvres, through the use of radar guns, SRIS cameras, and increased mobile patrols.