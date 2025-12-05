Two arrested after 20 pounds of cannabis found at D’Edward Village

POLICE in Region Five have detained two men after ranks discovered more than nine kilograms of suspected cannabis during a patrol at D’Edward Village, West Coast Berbice, on Thursday morning.

According to the Guyana Police Force, ranks were on duty at around 10:00 hours when they observed the two suspects acting suspiciously.

The men, a 44-year-old labourer from Smithfield, New Amsterdam and a 24-year-old labourer from Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, were stopped and searched.

A further inspection of two haversacks found near them uncovered “nine bulky parcels containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis,” the release stated.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Blairmont Police Station, where the suspected cannabis was weighed in their presence and amounted to 9.20 kilograms. The parcels have since been lodged as evidence.

The two suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.