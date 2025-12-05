Special tax incentives, grants soon for caregivers of persons with disabilities

–President Ali announces

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali has announced plans to introduce a subsidised tax systems for care takers and parents of persons and children living with disabilities.

Addressing a Special Christmas luncheon in observance of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, on Wednesday, the Head of State disclosed that this will form part of a slew of measures to support the unsung heroes who often provide critical care, love and support to persons living with disabilities.

“This level of love and activism is not easy to sustain for decades, and they’ve been doing it,” the President said, adding: “Those persons who care, whether it’s the parents, the grandparents, a relative, a social worker, they deserve this morning, a resounding round of applause. You are definition of faith, love and faith, love that is selfless and forever.”

President Ali further said that the government will make available incentives that will aid caretakers directly.

He said: “We will introduce a subsidised system to reduce the financial burden on parents, support childcare costs, provide special tax incentives, and offer grants for caregivers. These grants will enable caregivers to prepare safe, dignified, and accessible spaces in their homes to care for persons with disabilities.”

This will be further supplemented by the establishment of a special financing window through the soon to be established Development Bank to provide persons with disabilities with interest-free, collateral-free loans for business and income-generating projects.

These initiatives, Dr. Ali said, are a part of a broader suite of measures that have already been implemented and new ones that will be rolled out to create an environment where persons with disabilities can fully participate in national life.

He also called for greater participation from the wider public for collective action and a vision for a unified, inclusive society.

The President earlier this week had announced an ambitious goal of the government to incorporate some 5,000 persons with disabilities into the local workforce.

With inclusive planning, the government has expended millions of dollars on improving the lives of persons with disabilities.

Most recently, First Lady, Mrs. Arya Ali secured a landmark partnership with major utility and service providers to expand employment opportunities, as well as to improve access to essential services for persons with disabilities through the Centre for Equity, Opportunity and Innovation in Palmyra, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Companies that have established service kiosks at the Centre include the Guyana Power and Light, Guyana Water Incorporated, ENet, One Communications, Mobile Money Guyana, MoneyGram, and Western Union. These services will begin offering full services to Region Six residents by January next year.

At the time, it was mentioned that this commitment by these companies brings to fruition sustained lobbying by Mrs. Ali over the last four years for the private sector to play a more meaningful role in providing employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.