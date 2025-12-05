Police constable remanded over firearm incident captured on viral video

A POLICE constable stationed in Regional Division One has been charged and remanded in connection with a firearm incident that recently circulated widely on social media.

Police Constable Daniel Henry was, on Thursday, brought before His Worship Rabindranauth Singh at the Port Kaituma Magistrate’s Court appearing virtually via Zoom where he was charged with Possession of a Firearm with Intent to Injure, contrary to Section 37 of the Firearm Offences Act, Chapter 16:05.

The charge was read to him, and he was not required to enter a plea.

Bail was refused and Henry was remanded to prison. The matter has been adjourned to January 14, 2026.

The court appearance follows a swift internal probe launched by the Guyana Police Force after a video involving the constable began circulating online.

In its earlier statement, the GPF noted that “the Commissioner of Police has immediately ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The Force confirmed that the rank featured in the video had been placed under close arrest, and the Office of Professional Responsibility was instructed to “commence a detailed investigation immediately.”

The GPF said it considered the matter serious, adding that the video’s contents “form part of the ongoing investigation which will determine the full extent of both disciplinary and criminal actions to be taken.”