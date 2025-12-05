News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Police constable remanded over firearm incident captured on viral video
REMANDED : Police Constable Daniel Henry
REMANDED : Police Constable Daniel Henry

A POLICE constable stationed in Regional Division One has been charged and remanded in connection with a firearm incident that recently circulated widely on social media.

Police Constable Daniel Henry was, on Thursday, brought before His Worship Rabindranauth Singh at the Port Kaituma Magistrate’s Court appearing virtually via Zoom where he was charged with Possession of a Firearm with Intent to Injure, contrary to Section 37 of the Firearm Offences Act, Chapter 16:05.

The charge was read to him, and he was not required to enter a plea.

Bail was refused and Henry was remanded to prison. The matter has been adjourned to January 14, 2026.

The court appearance follows a swift internal probe launched by the Guyana Police Force after a video involving the constable began circulating online.

In its earlier statement, the GPF noted that “the Commissioner of Police has immediately ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The Force confirmed that the rank featured in the video had been placed under close arrest, and the Office of Professional Responsibility was instructed to “commence a detailed investigation immediately.”

The GPF said it considered the matter serious, adding that the video’s contents “form part of the ongoing investigation which will determine the full extent of both disciplinary and criminal actions to be taken.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
Economic infrastructure, long-term objectives key priorities for Budgdet 2026
New ferry arrives to service ‘high demand’ Parika-Supenaam route
‘A troubling first for the English-speaking Commonwealth’
Special tax incentives, grants soon for caregivers of persons with disabilities
Two arrested after 20 pounds of cannabis found at D’Edward Village
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.