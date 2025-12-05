News Archives
Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett part of UNSC delegation in Syria
UNSC

A UNITED Nations Security Council delegation, including Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, Permanent Representative of Guyana to the UN, on Thursday arrived in Syria as part of a Council Mission that will also take them to Lebanon.


According to information from the Permanent Mission of Guyana to the UN, the council members, shortly after arriving in Damascus, toured the war-torn Jobar neighbourhood.
The delegation also met with President Ahmad al-Sharaa at the People’s Palace in Damascus, with several Syrian Ministers in attendance.

